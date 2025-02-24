A study of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) shows that changing an hour of weekly time sitting on a physical activity decreases the risk of mortality in adults for all causes, in conctor 3.3 percent less in case of moderate or high intensity exercise, and 1.6 percent in case of low intensity activity.

In depth

The reduction seen in the data is also 6.7 percent in cardiovascular diseases and 3.1 percent in cancer, in case of moderate or intense activities, while in the case of low activity 2.1 percent of cancer decreasesaccording to an ISCIII statement.

The main author of the study, Iñaki Galán, of the National Center for Epidemiology (CNE) of the ISCIII, has affirmed that these results “They reinforce the public health message“That, with small changes in sedentary behaviors due to physical activity,” important health benefits “can be obtained.

More details

Similarly, Galán has assured that these changes “introduce greater motivation” in people who cannot perform moderate or high intensity exercises, as the study demonstrates that a lower intensity activity can be carried out and also reduce the risk of death.

The results are based on an investigation (published in the magazine ‘BMC Public Health ‘) made based on 30,955 people between 15 and 69 years old, of which the time they were sitting and the physical activity they did for six years, and then linked with the mortality record of the National Institute of statistics to know the vital state of the participants. After the study, 957 deaths were documented.

To take into account

In the investigation they have also collaborated, by the ISCIII, Cristina Ortiz (CNE) and Beatriz Granero-Melcon (National Health School, Ens); by the University of Alcalá de Henares, Miguel Ángel de la Cámara, first author of the work; and other organizations such as the Ministry of Health of Murcia and the Ministry of Health.