In new study, the researcher at Arizona State University (USA) Ramón Velazquez and collaborators of the Translational Genomic Research Institute (Tgen), part of City of Hope (USA), demonstrate that mice exposed to glyphosate herbicide develop significant cerebral inflammation, which is associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

In depth

The findings suggest that the brain can be Much more susceptible to harmful effects of the herbicide of what was previously believed, as stated in ‘Journal of Neuroinflamation‘.

Specifically, research identifies an association between exposure to glyphosate in mice and neuroinflammation symptoms, as well as an accelerated pathology similar to the disease of Alzheimer’s. This study tracks both the presence and impact of glyphosate by -products on the brain long after the exposure ends, showing a series of persistent and harmful effects on brain health.

The human brain is an incredibly adaptable organoften capable of healing itself even of important traumas. However, for the first time, new research shows that even brief contact with a common herbicide can cause lasting damage to the brain, which can persist long after direct exposure ends.

In this work, exposure to glyphosate in mice also caused premature death and behaviors similar to anxiety, which reproduces the findings of others that examined exposure to glyphosate in rodents. In addition, scientists discovered that These symptoms persisted even after a six -month recovery period during which the exhibition was interrupted.

More details

In this way, research demonstrated That a glyphosate by -product, amineomethyphonic acid, accumulated in brain tissue, which generated serious concerns about the security of the chemical for human populations.

“Our work contributes to the growing literature that highlights the vulnerability of the brain to glyphosate, “says Velazquez.” Give More common due to large -scale agriculture, there is an urgent need for more basic research on the effects of this herbicide“

The team’s findings are based on previous research that demonstrate a link between exposure to glyphosate and a greater risk of neurodegenerative disorders. It should be remembered that glyphosate is the most used herbicide in the world, and is used in crops such as corn, soybeans, sugar beet, alfalfa, cotton and wheat. Since the introduction of tolerant crops to glyphosate (genetically modified so that they can be sprinkled with glyphosate without dying) in 1996, the use of this product has increased, and its applications have been mainly concentrated in the agricultural field.

The International Agency for Cancer Research classifies glyphosate as “possibly cancer for humans“, and emerging research, including this study, point to their potential role in the worsening of neurodegenerative diseases by contributing to pathologies such as those observed in Alzheimer’s disease.

In this case, the experiments were carried out for 13 weeks, followed by a six -month recovery period. The main metabolite, amineomethylphonic acid, was detected in the brains of normal and transgenic mice with Alzheimer’s pathology. Transgenic mice are genetically modified to carry genes that make them develop symptoms similar to those of Alzheimer’s as they age. This allows researchers to study the progression and effects of the disease in a controlled laboratory environment. The researchers tested two levels of glyphosate exposure: a high dose, similar to the levels used in previous research, and a lower dose, close to the limit used to establish the current acceptable dose in humans.

To take into account

This dose lower It continued to produce harmful effects on the brain of mice, even after the exhibition ceased for months. While reports show that most Americans They are exposed to glyphosate daily, these results show that even a short period could cause neurological damage.

Glyphosate caused Un persistent increase in inflammatory markers in the brain and bloodeven after the recovery period. This prolonged inflammation could promote the progression of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, indicating that even Temporary exposure to glyphosate can cause lasting inflammatory processes that affect brain health.

As a conclusion, the data emphasizes that exposure to glyphosate can be an important health problem for human populations. The researchers underline The need for continuous surveillance and intensified surveillance of neurological effects and other long -term negative effects of health glyphosate.