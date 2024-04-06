Over a decade, more than 1,000 people died after police subdued them by means that were not intended to be lethal in the United States, an AP investigation revealed. The agency's three-year investigation was conducted in collaboration with the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism programs at the University of Maryland and Arizona State University and FRONTLINE (PBS).

Black detainees made up a third of those who died in this way in the cases investigated, despite representing only 12% of the US population. Other groups affected were those experiencing a medical, mental health or drug emergency. Officers were usually cleared by their departments in internal investigations. Local and state authorities investigating the deaths also withheld information and, in some cases, omitted potentially damaging details from reports.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.