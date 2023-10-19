A prestigious Spanish researcher of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease He died last year after experiencing symptoms compatible with this lethal illness, as EL PAÍS has learned from multiple sources from the three institutions involved. Three months ago, the University of Barcelona opened an internal investigation to find out the origin of thousands of unauthorized samples, some of them infective, discovered in a freezer in its laboratory 4141, where the deceased biochemist, a member of the Biomedical Research Institute, worked. of Bellvitge (IDIBELL) and the public consortium CIBER. These two institutions have joined the internal investigation, after confirming concern among colleagues at the facility, who are unaware of the level of risk to which they have been unknowingly exposed. This neurodegenerative disease incubates silently for years, but when symptoms appear—rapid dementia and muscle stiffness—it is deadly. Life expectancy after diagnosis barely reaches six months. Its best-known animal equivalent is mad cow disease.

The biochemist joined laboratory 4141 of the University of Barcelona in January 2018, as a principal researcher with his own group, which his wife joined shortly after. Together they identified characteristic substances in human cerebrospinal fluid, useful for the diagnosis of rapid dementias. The now deceased scientist began to feel unwell and requested his leave in November 2020. After it leaked to his colleagues that his symptoms were compatible with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, he demanded absolute privacy and decided to hide his diagnosis. , according to the sources consulted. He died at the age of 45.

The person in charge of laboratory 4141, Isidre Ferrer, professor of Pathology at the University of Barcelona and also a member of IDIBELL, informed the directors of both institutions on December 18, 2020 that suspicious samples of liquid had been found by chance, in a freezer at 80 degrees below zero. spinal cord of people with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and other neurodegenerative dementias, according to internal documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access. The thousands of unauthorized samples, from patients and animals, were in a drawer reserved for the sick researcher’s group and had no entry record. The University of Barcelona then decreed the immediate closure and decontamination of laboratory 4141, located at the Faculty of Medicinein L’Hospitalet de Llobregat.

The doctor Gabriel Capella, director of IDIBELL, explains that they have identified “a maximum of eight people” who worked in the laboratory at that time, in addition to the deceased scientist and Isidre Ferrer. Some of these colleagues have needed psychological care for months. The university security office and the IDIBELL prevention service judged that there was “an intolerable risk,” although Capellá emphasizes that “there is no record of any work accident” in which a researcher could have been inoculated with contaminated material. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and others human transmissible spongiform encephalopathies They are caused by abnormal proteins called prions, which accumulate in the brain and cause a microscopic sponge-like appearance. There are barely one or two cases per million inhabitants, the vast majority of unknown causebut sick people have also been registered after being in contact with contaminated surgical instruments for these prions.

The three institutions involved took more than two years to send the suspicious samples for analysis to a specialized center, the CIC bioGUNE, in the Basque town of Derio. A spokesperson for the University of Barcelona details that they were sent in December 2022 and the three organizations received the results in March 2023. Four months later, in July, the legal services of the three institutions finally informed the workers of laboratory 4141 that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease samples were, as feared, potentially infective. “You can argue whether we have been more or less fast, but we have been transparent. We are three institutions that have to agree and we have been guarantors,” says Capellá. A similar situation has been recorded in France and all public laboratories that research prion diseases They decided to close temporarily in July 2021 to review its protocols, following the death of a researcher by Creutzfeldt-Jakob in 2019 and the discovery of another suspected case.

Laboratory 4141 was not prepared to handle high biological risk samples. It didn’t even have a biosafety hood. The public consortium CIBER signed an agreement at the end of 2018 so that the group could work with these dangerous samples in the high security laboratory of the Animal Health Research Center (CReSA), in the Barcelona town of Bellaterra. According to the sources consulted, there was no reason to have the contaminated material in laboratory 4141, beyond a hypothetical saving of time in the experiments, since the CReSA bunker is 30 kilometers away and to use it you had to wait your turn. The person in charge of the facility, Isidre Ferrer, now retired, prefers not to comment on the case until the internal investigation is completed, but emphasizes that he was unaware of the existence of these dangerous samples.

The director of IDIBELL recalls that the deceased scientist was “a promising and brilliant researcher”, who had spent a stay between 2013 and 2017 at the Göttingen University Medical Center (Germany), where he worked under the neurologist. Inga Zerr, international reference in Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. The doctor Margarita Blazquezmanager of the public consortium CIBER, emphasizes that the incubation period of this disorder can last several years, so if the deceased researcher really suffered from this ailment, he could also have acquired it in Germany or in another of his previous laboratories. This newspaper has tried to obtain the version of the scientist’s widow, without receiving a response to the messages to his personal email. The woman requested her discharge shortly after her husband did so. The three institutions are now investigating whether the couple handled the dangerous samples without authorization in laboratory 4141. A third colleague in the group, assigned to CIBER and under the orders of the now deceased biochemist, did work with potentially infective Creutzfeldt-Jakob samples without having been informed. that they were.

The security office of the University of Barcelona considers that the samples could have been a problem only in case of accidental inoculation or ingestion during handling. Internal documentation, however, confirms the alarm unleashed in the premises. “Laboratory technicians and researchers express their enormous concern over the fact that, until now, the origin of the doctor’s illness has not been determined. “They have the doubt of whether they can suffer the same process in a few years from the uncontrolled contamination that may have been generated in the laboratory,” states the minutes of a meeting of the workers with the director of the Department of Pathology of the University. from Barcelona, Carles Solsonaon December 22, 2020. “This fear causes them to suffer a state of permanent anguish with problems of insomnia and irritability,” the report warns.

The director of IDIBELL sent a message to all the center’s staff on October 11, five days after EL PAÍS informed him that it was investigating the case. Gabriel Capellá then informed his workers of “a very serious incident that became known on campus for the first time at the end of 2020.” Capellá announced with “deep dismay” the death of the researcher “due to a possible prion condition,” with “possible iatrogenesis.” [una enfermedad adquirida por contacto con materiales contaminados durante un procedimiento médico]”. The director also reported the discovery of “potentially dangerous samples” in a freezer. “Our priority is to ensure that this situation is managed with rigor and transparency, limiting the damage that may be suffered to the reputation of our institutions,” he said.

