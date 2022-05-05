The 2022 it has become the year of purchases, since only at the beginning of January was the acquisition of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft, something that surprised many. The same way, Sony did the same with no more and no less than Bungiewho at the time shaped the saga Halo through three games.

Now, The US Federal Trade Commission. has opened an investigation into this purchase. The sources that spoke with the medium TheInformation, revealed that the investigation is not about the size of the acquisition, but could present a more aggressive stance from the regulator against mergers of two technology companies.

This is not something new for the video game industry, since the same thing happened with microsoft at the time, having an analysis in process in which the FTC will review each item to see if the merger can be finalized. Added to this is the concern of whether the company is going to lay off people who had bad behavior in Activision.

Scoop: 🎮 🕵️‍♀️The FTC is diving deeper into the video game industry, opening a probe of Sony’s $3.6b deal for Bungie, the studio behind first person shooter Destiny. It follows the in-depth investigation of Microsoft’s $69b deal for Activision Blizzard.https://t.co/aHqhLrzvD4 — Josh Sisco (@joshua_sisco) May 5, 2022

It is worth commenting that Sony has made it clear through messages that his purchase was focused on helping the expansion of Bungie to other media, mentioning that for now Destiny It’s still cross-platform. In addition, the creative management remains with the developer, so when making the transfer there should be no complications in the scheme.

In related notes. It is confirmed that the investors of ActivisionBlizzard have approved the purchase of microsoft. This through a voting process that allowed knowing who was in agreement and who was not. Here you can take a look at the full note.

Via: The Gamer