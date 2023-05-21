Berlin police told Reuters that an “investigation has been opened” after the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, quoting the Russian investigative journalism site Igentsva, said that two women had reported symptoms indicating possible poisoning.

The police did not provide further details and indicated that investigations are underway.

Media reports stated that one of them works as a journalist, and that her symptoms may have already appeared before the conference, which was held on April 29 and 30, and she went to Charity Hospital in Berlin.

The second, Natalia Arno, runs the Free Russia Foundation, a non-governmental organization, and wrote on her Facebook page that she discovered that the door to her hotel room was left ajar.

She added, “I woke up at five in the morning with severe pain and strange symptoms.”

Western reports speak of attacks against opponents of the Kremlin with toxic substances inside and outside Russia in the past few years.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny received treatment in Russia and then in Germany, which Western laboratory analyzes showed was an attempt to poison him with nerve gas in Siberia in 2020.

The Moscow government denies the accusations.

Navalny voluntarily returned from Germany to Russia in 2021, was arrested in January of that year and has been imprisoned since then.