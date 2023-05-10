Three people have been arrested by the Guard in various provinces, including the Region of Murcia, accused of alleged fraud involving subsidies from the European Union (PAC). The amount defrauded, according to sources from the Corps, is estimated to initially be around 212,000 euros of public money, reaching 500,000 euros with the benefits obtained and the fraud carried out indirectly.

‘Operation Timallus’, deployed by Ciudad Real Judicial Police agents, began thanks to citizen collaboration. Investigators heard of the possible existence of farmers who were fraudulently receiving CAP aid. The Armed Institute, after confirming the supposed veracity of these facts, brought them to the attention of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

After the first investigations, it was possible to identify a person and a company that had requested direct PAC aid in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, presenting alleged anomalies and irregularities. The researchers also detected an exorbitant growth and an increase in hectares, enclosures, and subsidies requested, going from receiving an amount of approximately 2,000 euros in 2018 to more than 40,000 in 2020.

The investigation revealed that it was a structured criminal organization with a clear distribution of the functions to be carried out. According to sources from the body, it was made up of at least three people and five companies that operated in various provinces of the Spanish geography, including the Region.

Two of these companies were allegedly in charge of buying payment rights to later compare them with parcels not declared by anyone in various CAP campaigns. Two other companies were used exclusively to request aid from the CAP, as well as to provide false invoices to third parties.