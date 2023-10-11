It is suspected that Fagioli, a 21-year-old who has been called up to the Italian national team once so far, used several different online accounts to bet on secret platforms.

If it is proven that Article 24 of the Italian Federation’s sporting law, which prohibits a professional player from betting on matches, has been violated, Fagioli faces the risk of a three-year ban and a fine of 25,000 euros.

In contact with Agence France-Presse, Juventus did not want to make a comment on this issue.

Fagioli participated in six matches this season with Juventus, which was coming off a very difficult season, as 10 points were deducted from his score on charges of tampering with player data, which caused him to finish in seventh place, which allowed him to participate in the “Conference League” competition, but the European Union of the game excluded him from it. Due to violations related to financial fair play.

Juventus began the new season with another blow after its French midfielder, Paul Pogba, was suspended for testing positive for doping, which puts him at risk of being banned from playing for four years, a penalty that may be reduced to two years if it is proven that he did not intentionally take the banned substance.