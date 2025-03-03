DNA sequences repetitions often called “Hugging DNA” either “Dark matter“, which are found in chromosomes and could contribute to cancer or other diseases that have been difficult to identify and characterize. Now, a new work of the Kimmel oncological center of Johns Hopkins (United States) develops a novel approach that uses automatic learning to identify these elements in cancerous tissue, as well as in cell free DNA (CFDNA), fragments that emerge from tumors and float in the bloodstream.

In depth

This new method could provide A non -invasive medium to detect cancers or monitor the response to therapy. The work is published in ‘Translational measurement measurementand’.

In laboratory tests, the method, called Artemis (Analysis of repeated elements in diseases) examined more than 1,200 types of repeated elements that include almost half of the human genome and identified that a large number of repetitions that were not known before were associated with cancer were altered. in tumor formation. Researchers could also identify changes in these elements in the CFDNA, which provides a way to detect cancer and determine in which part of the body it originated.

“When you think about existing cancer genes and the DNA sequences that surround them, they are full of repetitions,” he says VICTOR E. VELCULESCUProfessor of Oncology and co -director of the Genetics and Epigenetics Program of Cancer at the Kimmel Oncological Center of Johns Hopkins, who directed the study. “Even Artemis, this dark matter of the genome was essentially ignored, but now we are seeing that these repetitions do not occur randomly. They end up grouped around genes that are altered in cancer in different ways, What provides the first idea that these sequences can be key to the development of tumors“

More details

In a series of laboratory tests, the researchers first examined the distribution of 1.2 billion kmers (Short DNA sequences) that they define unique repetitions and found them enriched in commonly altered genes in human cancers. For example, of 736 genes that are known to cause cancer, 487 contained an average number of repeated sequences fifteen times greater than expected. These repeated sequences also increased significantly in the genes involved in the cell signaling roads that They are commonly deregulated in cancers.

Using next generation sequencingtechnology that allows researchers quickly examining the complete genoma sequences, researchers also observed whether repeated sequences were altered in cancers.

They used Artemis to analyze more than 1200 different types of repeated elements in tumor and normal fabrics of 525 patients with different cancers who participated in the Pan-Cancer analysis of complete genomes (PCAWG), and found a median of 807 elements altered in each tumor. Almost two thirds of these elements (820 of 1,280) had not been previously observed as altered in human cancers.

Next, the researchers evaluated the potential of Artemis for the non -invasive detection of cancer. They applied the tool to blood samples of 287 people with and without lung cancer that participated in the Danish lung cancer detection study (Lucas). Artemis classified patients with lung cancer with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.82.

But when used with another method called Delphi (DNA fragments evaluation for early interception), the combined model managed to classify patients with lung cancer with an AUC of 0.91. Similar yield was observed in a group of 208 people at risk of liver cancer, in which Artemis detected individuals with liver cancer, among others, with cirrhosis or viral hepatitis with an AUC of 0.87. When combined with Delphi, the AUC increased to 0.90.

Finally, They evaluated whether blood analysis could identify in which part of the body a tumor originated in cancer patients. When they trained with information from the participants of the PCAWGthe tool was able to classify the source of tumor tissues with an average accuracy of 78% between 12 types of tumors.

To take into account

Then, the researchers combined Artemis and Delfi to evaluate blood samples from a group of 226 people with breast, ovary, lung, colorectal, biliary, gastric or pancreatic duct. Here, The model correctly classified patients among different types of cancer with an average accuracy of 68%which improved 83% when the model was allowed to suggest two possible types of tumors instead of a single type of cancer.

“Our study shows that Artemis can reveal repeated landscapes throughout the genome that reflect dramatic underlying changes in human cancers. By illuminating the so -called ‘dark genome’, The work offers unique information about the cancer genome and provides a proof of the concept of repeated landscapes in all the genome such as tissue and blood biomarkers for the detection and characterization of cancer “the researchers point out.

The next steps are to evaluate the focus on broader clinical trials. “You can imagine that this could be used for the early detection of a variety of types of cancer, but it could also Have uses in other applications, such as monitoring the response to treatment or detecting recurrence. This is a totally new border“They conclude.