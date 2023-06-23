Gabriel Boric speaks at the launch of the Presidential Commission for Peace and Understanding, in Santiago, Chile. Lukas Solis (DPA via Europa Press)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric today addressed for the first time a political scandal that represents a blow to the probity promise of the Broad Front, the young left-wing coalition of the 37-year-old president. “If the Prosecutor’s Office decides to get involved, it is because there is suspicion or a history of crimes and that is very serious,” the head of state said today about the decision of the Public Ministry to investigate the Fundación Democracia Viva, linked to the Revolución Democrática (RD) party. one of the most important of the Chilean Broad Front, due to the millionaire and controversial agreements signed with the Ministry of Housing and Urbanism.

The plot involves various figures from the ruling party, such as deputy Catalina Pérez, a DR militant, president of the party between 2019 and 2021, who had to suspend her duties as vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies. This Thursday, the traditional right-wing party UDI filed a complaint for tax fraud and influence peddling to determine the responsibilities of the cause.

Each ministry has a regional ministerial secretariat, Seremi, in each of the 16 regions into which the Chilean territory is divided. The Seremi de Vivienda in the Antofagasta region, in the north of the country, was led by Carlos Contreras, a DR militant, who was a close adviser to Deputy Pérez. In the exercise of his position, he directly assigned 426 million pesos (about 530,000 dollars) to the Fundación Democracia Viva, headed by Daniel Andrade, a partner of the legislator. They were intended, supposedly, to collaborate in helping precarious settlements in the region.

The case led to the departure of Contreras, who signed the controversial agreement that represented around 6% of the total budget assigned to this Seremi. The parliamentarian, who precisely represents a district of Antofagasta, has defended herself and distanced herself from both Contreras and Andrade: “Here there was a serious error of political judgment, a serious error of political judgment, and the political leaders, who are the signatories to the agreement, Mr. Carlos Contreras, Mr. Daniel Andrade, will have to respond politically accordingly”, assured the deputy, one of the main faces of the Democratic Revolution, a party to which Giorgio Jackson, Minister of Social Development of the Government and “companion route” of the president.

This case represents a serious injury to a new left-wing political generation that came to power in March 2022 with a strong promise not only to renew faces, but, above all, practices. Boric referred to this matter today: “We have to be very clear and firm if in the past our political sector was very harsh in condemning all kinds of acts at odds with public faith,” said President Boric. “Where there were crimes or presumptions of crime, that will correspond to justice. Today, when people close to the government are involved, we have to hold the same standard and be even tougher. Here there can be no room for any type of complacency, any type of protection, but rather we have to be very clear that we are not going to allow this type of situation,” the Chilean president stressed in a public activity.

The Comptroller’s Office has entered the scene this Thursday and has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, headed by the socialist Carlos Montes, to detail in five days all the resources transferred from this portfolio to other foundations within the framework of the Precarious Settlements Program. The petition focuses on the Antofagasta Housing Seremi, where this case broke out and other direct transfers are being investigated.

President Boric’s party, Social Convergence, which makes up the Broad Front as the RD, has assured that this plot “constitutes a serious political error that damages” the “ethical commitment” of the Broad Front. After a national political council, the same RD party requested the expulsion of Andrade and Contreras “for violating internal regulations.”

The Minister of Housing, the socialist Carlos Montes, from the moderate left, demanded that the Fundación Democracia Viva understand the signed agreements as terminated and that, in addition, in the same vein as President Boric raised today, that the money that have not been used.

But the controversy grows with the hours. The newspaper El Mercurio reported today that Tatiana Rojas, the Undersecretary of Housing – the second on board of the portfolio – received an email in May where she was alerted to the controversial agreements. Rojas, like the rest, is a DR militant.

