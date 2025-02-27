A investigation recent and led by Argentine scientists has revealed that the transmitting mosquitoes of the dengue They have developed resistance to the fumigations used to control them through a genetic mutation. Something quite amazing.

In depth

Apparently, Several specialists from the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) have identified mosquito genes mutations that transmit this disease, which affects thousands of people in the country. In fact, the first cases of registered dengue date from the year 1998.

More specifically, CONICET experts from the University of Salta They have collected Aedes Aegypti mosquito eggs in the town of Oran (Salta). And companions of the Sano Mundo Foundation did the same in Tartagal (Salta), Clorinda (Formosa) and Puerto Iguazú (Misiones).

More details

“Under biosafety measures we create these eggs in our laboratory until reaching adultsand we verify that all the populations evaluated had a high resistance to pyrethroids when we exposed them to normally lethal doses. We evaluate up to 10 times the doses that are used and mosquitoes remain resistant“He said Laura Harburguerdirector of the study.

Together with scientists from the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, in Rio de Janeiro, the genetic mutation has been detected for the first time V410L in the representative sample of dengue vectors collected in the North Argentino. Which has generated some debate in Social networks.

To take into account

“In Toxicological bioassays We discovered that the presence of this new genetic mutation detected at work and two other mutations previously reported (F1534c and V1016i) are expressed in most individuals resistant to insecticides of the group of the group of the group of Pyrethroids“The expert said. And it’s not for less.

In parallel, Paula Gonzalezfirst Author of the study and researcher of CONICET at CITEDEF and CIPIN, He has emphasized that toxicological evaluation has revealed that the presence of the three genetic mutations in the mosquitoes analyzed is involved in “the high resistance to Pyrethroids“

With the objective of give To society a new resource for dengue vector control, the protagonists also carried out additional experiments for explore An effective alternative. “All Aedes aegypti populations collected in the field were susceptible: they had 100% mortality to a compound called pyrimifosmethyl,” Harburguer concluded.