For science, the future of quantum computing is already here, it is a reality even with current limitations. An investigation that publishes Nature this Wednesday demonstrates that a 127-qubit processor, a capacity already present in existing commercial quantum computers, is capable of measuring expected values ​​in physics operations, even with the errors that this type of computation still generates. For Göran Wendin and Jonas Bylander, researchers at the Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden), the work shows “that quantum processors can potentially be useful for some specific calculations, despite errors”, robustness that still remains a few years ahead to be achieved. This demonstration does not establish quantum supremacy, understood as the ability to solve problems that conventional computers cannot solve, but it does advance towards it by proving one advantage of current quantum computing, the one already available, to be efficient and “go beyond of the capabilities of the best current classical computational methods” with failure mitigation processes after the analysis.

A current supercomputer, such as IBM’s Summit, is capable of processing more than 200 billion calculations per second. But a quantum one could run trillions thanks to superposition, a property that allows particles to be in two states or any superposition of them. In this way, while two bits (the bit is the minimum unit in classical computing) can store a number, two qubits can contain four and ten qubits, 1,024 simultaneous states, so the capacity is exponentially expanded for each added qubit.

The problem is that quantum superpositions degrade until they become classical states (decoherence) by any interaction with the environment: temperature, electromagnetism, vibrations… Any interference produces noise, reduces to microseconds the time in which the superpositions that multiply the computing capacity and generates failures that try to be mitigated with programming, looking for particles close to the elusive Majorana and that maintain coherence, or avoiding them with very complex systems, isolated and at temperatures of absolute zero (-273 degrees Celsius).

More information

In this way, fault-tolerant quantum computing is currently impossible for existing technologies and is “out of the reach of current processors,” according to the authors of the research, although companies like Google have recently taken giant steps in this regard. sense.

The demonstration now published by IBM researchers Youngseok Kim, Andrew Eddins and Abhinav Kadala, along with other authors, shows that a quantum processor and post-analysis processing can reliably generate, manipulate and measure quantum states so complex that their properties they could not be accurately estimated using classical approximations.

It’s not about computing speed, it’s about capacity. “No classical computer has enough memory to encode the possibilities calculated by the 127 qubits,” the authors state. Wendin and Bylander agree: “The fundamental quantum advantage here is scale rather than speed: the 127 qubits encode a problem for which no classical computer has enough memory.”

quantum advantage

“These experimental results are possible thanks to advances in coherence and calibration of the superconducting processor, as well as the ability to characterize and manipulate noise in a controlled way. These experiments show the utility of quantum computing in a fault-tolerant era [la actual] and show a fundamental tool for carrying out short-term quantum applications”, the authors say.

The physical measurement has already been demonstrated by an international European team in which the professor from the University of Seville Adán Cabello participated, who managed to observe the quantum state of a strontium ion throughout the process, not only at the beginning and at the end. This first film of something never seen and lasting a millionth of a second, was considered by Physics World as one of the most outstanding advances of 2020.

One of IBM’s first commercial quantum computer models. IBM

For current research, an Ising model has been used, a paradigm proposed to study the ferromagnetic transition of particles. But the goal was not the physical process, but to demonstrate that a reliable measurement on a complex system can be performed with a commercially available quantum computer, even if it is not fault tolerant. The question posed by the article Nature en: Can we do something useful with today’s quantum computers, with a small number of qubits and relatively high error probabilities? The authors’ answer is yes, but it has a trick: error mitigation,” says Carlos Sabín, a Ramón y Cajal researcher in the Department of Theoretical Physics at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM). Science Media Center (SMC).

“The authors show that their machine [de IBM], after mitigating errors, it does provide reliable results when calculating physical magnitudes of the system”, explains Sabín. And he adds: “If these results are confirmed (for example, by Google’s competitor team) they would mean a first step in proving the usefulness of today’s relatively small and noisy quantum computers, when helped with mitigation of mistakes”. “Although surely this particular calculation has no direct practical application (since the parameter values ​​showing quantum superiority probably do not correspond to real physical systems), at least, the Ising model [el utilizado en el experimento] it has a physical inspiration, so it is possible that there are models of similar complexity with more immediate applications that can also be attacked by similar machines and an approach based on mitigation, not correction, of errors”, he concludes

Juan José García-Ripoll, scientific researcher at the Institute of Fundamental Physics IFF-CSIC, highlights SMC that he This work, of excellent quality, demonstrates the computational capacity of IBM’s 127-qubit quantum computer”. García-Ripoll summarizes the conclusions of the research: “The quantum computers that we have, although imprecise, can simulate highly complex problems of interest to physics; although the quantum computer makes mistakes, the protocol allows them to be canceled and very precise quantitative predictions are obtained; and the simulation techniques in classical computers for problems of this type produce less precise results than the quantum computer”.

For the Spanish physicist, the result “is not necessarily definitive”, although quantum computing has developed processors such as the Osprey, also from IBM and with 413 qubits. “It is possible that other scientists improve the state of the art in tensor networks [los sistemas clásicos usados para problemas como el abordado en Nature] and manage to match or exceed what this processor can do with 127 qubits”, he adds.

A similar view is held by Göran Wendin and Jonas Bylander: “Does this breakthrough improve the prospects for applying quantum computing to industrially relevant problems? The answer is: probably not. Such algorithms must involve a much larger number of qubits and many more operations to be competitive with classical high-performance supercomputers, and these quantum computations would inevitably be drowned in noise.”

You can write to [email protected] and follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.