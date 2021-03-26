Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, organized an introductory workshop entitled: “The National Self-Employment Platform” aimed at skilled job seekers.

The introductory workshop, in which 150 people participated through the «TIMES» program, took into account the precautionary measures to reduce Covid-19, and the general interest of the category of job seekers with different skills from the projects proposed by the parties participating in the platform.

Amna Al Shehhi, Director of the Emiratisation and Job Talent Department in the department, said to “Al Ittihad”: The induction workshop came to support those with skills who are looking for work by introducing them to self-employment available on the platform, which is an unconventional work style in which the individual earns an income by working independently and flexibly by himself. Through it, it provides skilled services on a temporary basis to implement projects and temporary work assignments, in contrast to the traditional work in which the employee gets a salary.

She indicated that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation began working on a self-employment policy to regulate this type of work in the labor market, and the strategic goal of it is to raise the percentage of the workforce participating in self-employment to 5% by 2031, and to enable national competencies to participate in self-employment at all levels. , In cooperation with strategic partners and supporting bodies.

Al-Shehhi added: It also aims to promote growth opportunities in the field of self-employment, within a supportive regulatory environment to stimulate and encourage national cadres to self-employment as a vital career path, instead of traditional jobs.

She stated that the online platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation connects “independent” national skills holders and governmental and private institutions, so that they obtain national skills and energies in exchange for citizens obtaining an income through an unconventional career path.

She pointed out that the workshop made clear to job seekers the conditions for registering on the platform, including that the registrant must be a citizen of the country, have skills, and be 21 years old or over.

She indicated that the platform offers many areas for skill-holders, including in administrative and professional services, design services and digital services, marketing, translation, writing, photography and montage services, each of which branches into several services.

She stated that the platform cooperates with many bodies, including strategic partners, for example, the Federal Youth Foundation, the Ministry of Economy, the Dubai Women’s Foundation, the General Women’s Union, the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development, and others.

She emphasized that the value learned from this platform is access to Emirati talents in various fields, obtaining services at lower prices than the market, and relieving pressure on government and private jobs, as it does not require appointing a person for a specific job to complete a specific project.

She added: As for the value that an independent skill holder gets upon registering on the platform, it is the refinement of skills, gaining experience, contractual flexibility and financial profit, as the number of entities participating in the platform reached 195 entities, 4,710 skill-holders, 4,550 of them are ready to work, and 53 projects.

Al-Shehhi called for the benefit of those with the skills and specialized fields included in the online platform to work in the field of self-employment, achieving material profit, and refining skills and experiences, which will provide the beneficiaries with an adequate income in light of remote work.