A workshop was organized in Abu Dhabi for the first batch of female volunteers in the medical field who will work in the Emirati field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”.

The workshop, which included 30 volunteers, presented an introduction to the current situation in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the Emirati field hospital, which began its treatment services for those injured and affected by the ongoing war.

During the workshop, the mission of volunteers in the medical field was introduced, and the stages of carrying out their tasks, in addition to an explanation of the medical instructions and safety procedures followed in the current circumstances. It is noteworthy that a number of male and female volunteers left the country in the past weeks for the Gaza Strip, to join the integrated field hospital that the UAE established inside the Gaza Strip, to provide the necessary medical treatments and aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.