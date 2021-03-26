Castellon and Spanish represent the contrast crossing (follow the game live on AS.com). The bigger budget of the category, in front of one of the more humble; one team made to ascend, the other to avoid descent. The 16 goals from Raúl de Tomás, He doubts until the last minute, for the 29 of the entire Orelut box. But both Juan Carlos Garrido What Vicente Moreno they are clear that these figures do not play on the green in a vital match for the aspirations of both teams.

The Castellón, with four games without knowing defeat, go through the best moment of the Garrido stage on the bench. Now he firmly believes in a permanence that, at times, seemed like a chimera. The Valencian has made the albinegro team a solid team, who knows what he is playing and has been able to make the most of the incorporations from January. Three of them are already headlines; the last, Jonathan Soriano, forged in the perica school, and called to be a key point in point.

Soriano, who attended Josep Se in its premiere and was already a starter in the draw against Lugo, it will be the spearhead of a block already settled since the arrival of Garrido, which recovers Victor Garcia for the left-handed side, but few changes are expected in the eleven. A) Yes, Whalley would continue in goal; with a defense led by Iago Indias, another former blue and white, with Lapeña, Delgado and Moyano. Bodiger and Se they would occupy the center of the field. While everything indicates that behind the striker will be three of the fittest men on the team: Ruben Diez, Marc Mateu and Jorge Fernandez.

For its part, Espanyol has not lost for seven games, in a streak that had not occurred since 2018, but full of contrasts. Too many draws placed Vicente Moreno’s team far from the direct promotion places, but the 4-0 to Logroñés last week and the puncture of his rivals have made the fans see the glass half full again. With Raúl de Tomás, recovered of his discomfort, the technician hinted that would give continuity to the spine that thrashed the previous day.

A nuanced spine. Pedrosa, Puado and Keidi Bare will cause low for being with their selections, while David Lopez suffered a strong blow and has hardly trained with the group. The technician can be the owner or reserve it for an emergency. Calero, Dídac, Mérida and Melamed, experience and youth, will be the substitutes. Good setting to see the blue and white wardrobe and the team’s performance in the final stage, where everyone hopes that the promotion will become a reality.