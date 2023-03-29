After more than a decade as a plastic surgeon, María Dolores de la Puerta (Cartagena, 1964) turned her life around in the year 2000 since she discovered “the wonderful world” of the intestinal microbiota. Since then she has not stopped studying and researching and treating her patients at her clinic in Madrid, where she usually resides. These days he spends at his house in Cabo de Palos, in Cartagena, from where he consults ‘online’ about intestinal disorders, to present his new book ‘A happy intestine’ (HarperCollins), in the West room of the Faculty of Sciences of the Company of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), at 7:30 p.m.

–What is the intestinal microbiota exactly?

–All surfaces of our body, inside and out, are colonized by millions of microorganisms that contribute decisively to maintaining our health. I speak of the skin, the genital mucosa and the lungs. The microworld that lives in our intestine, known as the intestinal microbiota, is the most numerous and important ecosystem of all. It is made up of hundreds of different species, most of them are bacteria, although other microbes, such as viruses, phages, fungi, yeasts, protozoa and archaea, also coexist with us and in perfect balance with each other and with us.

BODY «The microworld that lives in our gut is the most important ecosystem of all»

–He says that there is evidence indicating that the intestine is permanently storing information, remembering, feeling and thinking by itself. How is that explained?

–The set of neurons that we have in the intestine is called the enteric nervous system and is in direct and bidirectional communication with the central nervous system, through what is known as the microbiota-intestine-brain axis. This allows what we think above to be read below. In other words, if we have vital fear, our stomach closes and we don’t eat and, for example, if our belly hurts a lot, we can’t even think. It is there where the microbiota produces a substance that activates the function of the neurons of the central and intestinal system. Hence the connection between the two parties.

How does what we eat affect our health?

–In many ways, because what we eat shapes our microbiota and the substance that produces it. In children, intestinal disorders can affect neurodevelopment, compromising their involvement in pathologies such as autism and hyperactivity (ADHD). In the elderly, it can affect neurodegenerative pathologies. In adults, inflammation and dysbiosis negatively impact our general health and also, of course, emotions, sleep and stress.

Nutrition «A diet rich in red fruits, fiber and foods with tryptophan helps the microbiota»

–Which foods favor the production of the substance that generates the microbiota?

–Foods rich in tryptophans that produce serotonin, the hormone of happiness and joy. White meat, oily fish, avocado, egg, dairy products, some nuts and bananas, among others, such as tea and chia seeds, are recommended. Therefore it is true that activity is very important for health.

–So, can this type of diet prevent mental illness?

–Obviously it does not cure, but it does contribute to maintaining good mental health.

–How does it influence stress, anxiety and even depression?

–A disordered microbiota (dysbiosis) causes bacteria to produce less stabilizing and beneficial substances, such as neurotransmitters, favoring a predominance of more pro-inflammatory substances, such as biogenic amines, indole and ammonia. This imbalance in the metabolic performance of the microbiota and the associated inflammation affect the different communication channels of the microbiota-gut-brain axis, hindering their activity. As a consequence, our stress tolerance threshold will drop.

Can it be controlled with food?

–With food and something else. The legs to control the microbiota in the lifestyle are: diet, physical exercise, sleep quality and stress control techniques.

–Does an uncontrolled microbiota also affect sleep?

–Acts the same as in stress.

– What diet should be followed to maintain a healthy intestine?

–A rich in fermented foods; yogurt, kefir, curd, kombucha. Also with fiber and tubers: cold potatoes, sweet potatoes and sweet potatoes, because they have resistant starch, which is what our microbiota likes the most. You have to add the fruits, especially red fruits, which have polyphenols that you also like. You have to take them daily. And of course, those that carry tryptophan.