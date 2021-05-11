Ms. Tschirner, the reason why you – in addition to your friendship with the author Ipek Zübert – wanted to be part of the series “The Mopes” was your personal experiences with the subject of depression. Other actors prefer to distance themselves when they are affected themselves. You didn’t have such reservations at all?

Let’s put it this way: I had it until I no longer had it. Before, I probably wouldn’t have wanted to or couldn’t have made the series. I first had to tackle the matter for myself and take care of it sustainably before I dared talk about it. I wouldn’t have wanted to put myself in danger back then, because of course a project like this can also be a trigger. For several years now I have been internally secure about the topic and my priority has shifted to expanding the public discourse on this in order to help others affected. The terrain is so mapped out for me that I’m extremely happy to talk about it, because it can help a lot of people, the reactions after each publication show that very clearly. The subject of depression is just not a private matter. And it would make me extremely happy if we finally made progress. I really hope we can finally get it out of the yuck corner.