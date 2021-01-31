Knowing the Mar Menor better is a way to save it. This is what Francisco Javier Olmos thinks, a descendant of the ‘Los Luisos’ fishermen saga, who has dedicated almost all his life to researching and gathering the history and fishing traditions of the lagoon in several essential books for Mar Menor scholars. Certain that «a center for information, interpretation and knowledge of the lagoon is necessary, which is not only a place to bathe, nor a pool in which to check if the water is clean in summer, but a reservoir of species and a space singular with a long history of fishing ”, decided to promote the project.

On his own initiative, he commissioned a blueprint that would serve as an impetus to make this center a reality “that Los Alcázares deserves after all it has suffered,” says Paco ‘El Luiso’.

Signed by the architect Marina Avilés Olmos, the initiative includes the construction of two even buildings, one opposite the other. In one of them, a room dedicated to lateen sailing will be created, with a scale recreation of a riverside shipyard and caulking work. Inside it will be exhibited an authentic lute, the San Miguel, 112 years old, owned by the ‘Los Estrujaos’ family, one of the great fishing sagas of Los Alcázares. It will be the main attraction of the marine center, since the boat can be seen from the outside through a glass wall.

The project includes two buildings; one will exhibit a lute from ‘Los Estrujaos’, and the other will host scale models of fishing gear



To house the ship with all its rigging, the architect devised a two-story building, with a higher ceiling for the lute room and a lower ceiling in the space dedicated to the sailing school with a workshop on the Mar Menor to host conferences and study days on the salty ecosystem.

The other building will be used for the lagoon museum, with a porch that would emulate the old fish market of Los Alcázares. The visitor will be able to see inside scale models of old fishing gear exclusive to the Murcian lagoon, some of them now missing, such as the ‘Rayo’. Olmos has collected useful fishing for this purpose over the years. “Identity signs have been broken, and this is one of the few that can be recovered,” explains the promoter of the project, which already has the support of the City Council.

The local government has initiated the procedures to obtain the necessary financing of European funds through the Local Action Group for Fisheries and Aquaculture of the Region of Murcia, Galpemur. “We have already exposed it to the General Directorate of the Mar Menor so that they can participate in this project that Los Alcázares needs, as a tourist incentive and cultural recovery,” says the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera. The councilor defends that “the initiative comes from the hand of one of the people who knows the Mar Menor best, because he has spent his entire life studying it.”

The municipal government has already started the procedures to obtain European funds through the Local Action Group



A dubious location



The only objection encountered by the project is the location, at the mouth of the Rambla de La Maraña. Olmos defends this enclave, right where at the beginning of the 20th century Fulgencio Martínez Gálvez built the first fish market in the lagoon, where the fishermen would arrive their boats and unload the merchandise for weighing on a large scale that hung from the wooden beams. They say that the old fish market was built with the packaging of the Russian seaplanes that arrived at the port of Cartagena in pieces to be assembled at the Alcazar base. When the municipal shovel tore down the fish market in May 2016, Olmos collected the boards stamped with the name of the port city, with the intention of displaying these old relics in the future museum.

The fish market stopped working in the eighties, when the Lo Pagán auction concentrated the fishing activity. With this square, municipal property, already cleared, Olmos believes that it would be the location that corresponds to the Mar Menor museum. “Nobody has a better place than this,” he says, although he defends the technical study of the enclave. Without a technical report to back it up, the mayor maintains his reluctance. “After DANA, we have seen what seemed like it would never happen,” he says. He believes that “to allocate an investment near the mouth of the promenade, a report and protection measures would be necessary.” In fact, the City Council plans to invest two million euros in clearing the final section of the urban boulevard, as part of the channeling project in which the Segura Hydrographic Confederation plans to allocate six million euros if the Autonomous Community completes the urban section with two million euros. As an alternative, the Alcazareño mayor proposes the space provided by the Ministry of Defense next to the air base, on the southern shore of the Mar Menor.