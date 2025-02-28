Imagine to open your browser and realize that the Internet is no longer made for you. Not because the topics set out there are not interesting or the words are incomprehensible, but because, in reality, they were never addressed to a human reader. Moreover, perhaps it wasn’t even you who started the search. An AI assistant did it for you, filtering, summarizing and giving you a processed result without ever having to travel the web.

In his ebook of predictions of marketing this year, Gartner He advances that by 2026, more than a third of the internet content will be generated exclusively for artificial intelligence consumption (AI). Not written for humans, but for other AI agents to interpret it, analyze it and make it a output understandable to us. In other words, the web Little by little it will cease to be a space where humans seek and process information to become an ecosystem where machines generate, distribute and consume content among them, leaving humans on the periphery.

When the machines speak with each other

A case that illustrates this transformation is the work of Anton and Boris developers, who are creating a language called Gibberlink so that intelligent agents can communicate without using human language. The idea is simple: if a user sends his assistant to reserve a room in a hotel operated by another AI, there is no reason for them to communicate in English, Spanish or Chinese. Instead, they can exchange information efficiently in their own language.

This change has deep implications and even a little irony. All work behind the generative AI has been focused on training models to communicate as humans do: talk like us, write like us, generate images and sounds that imitate our creations. But we have reached a turning point where two machines can skip that human language that they already dominate, to use their own, much faster and efficiently, inevitably excluding humans from the process. We will not need to read, compare or evaluate information. In this scenario we will only participate in the input or specific task that we give to the agents and in final result or output that they give us, without having the way we find out about the conversation they have had between them.

A generation of illiterate Internet users?

Internet as we know it was born as an exploration tool, a space where users sailed, investigated, discussed and built collective knowledge. But in this new paradigm, where smart agents not only generate content but also filter it and process it for us, the question is: what about our search skills, analysis and critical thinking?

Today we see the first signs of this change. According to Gartner, the use of mobile applications will decrease by 25% by 2027 because users will depend more on AI attendees. Instead of opening a app To find a restaurant, find addresses or read reviews, we will simply ask our assistant, who will give us an optimized response based on previous interactions with other AI agents.

The risk is evident: if we stop needing to navigate the webread original sources or question the information we receive, we could be creating generations of “illiterate Internet users”, users who do not know how to look for information for themselves because they have never had to do it. This is not necessarily a bad thing, since such skills will be useless; Making Internet will require another type of criteria, more focused on knowing how to build and give Prompts appropriate to obtain the expected results.

Internet without humans

This scenario leads us to a broader reflection: is the Internet becoming a closed ecosystem where machines create for other machines? For example, the information generated by a means that covers a news, will not necessarily be read by humans, but in many cases will be interpreted by other agents to take it to human consumption in personalized final results in the format and support that suits each user, either a podcast, a summary or even a song of rap.

If we no longer need to read because an assistant does it for us, if we no longer sail the web Because AI gives us the best option in seconds, if the machines communicate with each other in a language that we do not understand, will we continue to be active internet participants or will we reduce simple passive consumers of Outputs generated by machines? It will be very interesting to see how this trend develops over the next few years.