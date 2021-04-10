Based on its well-established rules for protecting the environment, the United Arab Emirates is working to achieve environmental sustainability, according to legislative and regulatory frameworks, preserves natural resources, increases green areas, develops water resources, improves the marine environment and protects it from pollution, preserves livestock, and protects diversity Biological Sciences, and other rules that are a major goal of the state’s development policies, and are consistent with the international environmental agreements that it signed that reduce the effects of climate change, such as the Paris Climate Agreement signed by the country in 2016. The data issued last week by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, which reported The UAE has ranked high in the world in environmental indicators, and ranked among the top twenty in 8 global competitive indicators that are the most prominent in the field of climate change and the environment during the past year, in the context of confirming the success of the environmental policies that the country worked to adopt and implement over the past years, as the data showed The UAE ranked first in the world in each of the environmental laws index, in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2020 report, And the indicator of satisfaction with efforts to preserve the environment, as part of the Prosperity Index report issued by the “Legatum” Institute. Last year, the UAE also ranked ninth in the index of pollution problems, and 15th in the indicator of insufficient pollution of the oceans, and 16th in the indicator of the lack of occurrence of floods. The Prosperity Index Report, and 16th in the Forest Area Growth Index, and 17th in the Sustainable Development Index, in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook 2020. While it ranked 20th in the Ocean Health Index – Clean Water Goal, within the Sustainable Development Goals Index issued by the Development Solutions Network Sustainable United Nations, the Bertelman Stifting Foundation All these data and many others indicate that the UAE continues to strengthen its global competitive position in the field of climate change and the environment, by adopting laws, legislations and procedures consistent with best international practices regarding environmental files, and its intensification of efforts to preserve the sustainability of the environment, which was finally embodied in the state declaration. And the United States of America share their commitment to confront the repercussions of climate change, and their determination to cooperate to invest in financing the removal of carbon in several countries of the world, and to assist the groups most affected by climate change in adapting to its repercussions, according to effective measures that contribute to advancing growth and sustainable development, and bringing generations to a future that prevails. Prosperity, well-being and stability.