Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, welcomed the understanding reached yesterday between the United Nations and the Syrian government regarding the continued use of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing over the next six months to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people in need in northwestern Syria.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, said in a statement that this step came in the wake of discussions between Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and the Syrian government with the aim of allowing the United Nations and its partners to continue to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, in the necessary volume and in a manner A principle that allows for engagement with all parties to aim for humanitarian access in a manner that protects the operational independence of the United Nations.

The statement pointed out that this step provides a basis for the United Nations and its partners to legally conduct cross-border humanitarian operations through Bab al-Hawa. The Secretary-General of the United Nations also welcomed Syria’s extension of its mandate to the United Nations to use the Bab al-Salam and al-Rai crossings for an additional three months, and its agreement to cross the lines inside Syria in Sarmada and Saraqib to deliver aid for the next six months.