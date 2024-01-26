Kyiv (Union, agencies)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees classified the humanitarian situation in Ukraine as very serious and warned that aid was slowing down, nearly two years after the start of the Ukrainian crisis.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said: “Air strikes happen daily, especially in front-line areas and cities, and every time they launch air strikes, they bring some destruction, mainly affecting civilians.” He added: “Consequently, many people have become homeless and displaced.”

The commissioner spent a week visiting aid projects in Odessa, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kiev.

Grandi said: “One begins to see those cracks and the danger. Of course, if international support in all its forms diminishes, those cracks will be greater.”

The Italian UN diplomat added, “In 2022 and 2023, the work of UNHCR and other aid organizations was well funded, but this year, there is a risk of aid cuts.” He continued by saying, “United Nations estimates indicate that there are 3.7 million internally displaced people in Ukraine and another 6.3 million refugees in other countries.”

In another context, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported in a statement yesterday that its forces were able to control strategic lines and sites and repel 17 attacks, which resulted in the Ukrainian forces sustaining about 2,300 soldiers on the Krasny Liman and Kubyansk axes within a week.

The Russian Ministry of Defense noted, “During the week, in the direction of Kubyansk, units of the forces of the Western Group took control of Krakhmalnoye in Kharkov province and improved the situation along the front lines in some areas. 43 attacks by Ukrainian forces were repelled in cooperation with aviation and artillery.”

The defense added: “Ukrainian forces lost more than 740 soldiers, 7 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 18 vehicles, and 14 field artillery pieces.”

In this context, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with soldiers participating in the Russian military operation in Ukraine yesterday, that there are more than 600,000 Russian soldiers in the area of ​​operations.

Putin explained: “There may be issues that require more attention and solutions, and there is something that always needs to be adjusted, because the combat zone is large, extending approximately over an area of ​​2,000 kilometers, and there are more than 600,000 people in the combat zone.”