International conventions and treaties constitute an important pillar of the modern world order, as they frame international cooperation and set rules for the rights and obligations of nations and peoples. These agreements cover a wide range and multiple fields, starting from preventing nuclear weapons, passing through the rights of human, women and children, and ending with preserving environmental diversity and protecting natural environments, and many others, in a way that makes it difficult to list them all in one article.

This basic concept in international relations, some aspire to apply it in the field of international health, specifically in the face of global epidemics, such as the current Corona epidemic. Among the many lessons learned from this epidemic is the need for concerted international efforts to confront epidemics, and to avoid the current conflict between rich countries over available vaccination doses, and the inability of poor and middle-income countries to obtain even if only a few hundred of those doses, to protect crew members Medical and health, and the rest of the front line workers.

And recently, specifically at the beginning of this week, this growing awareness of the importance of international cooperation in facing epidemics has been embodied through international agreements and treaties, through the presence of more than 24 world leaders and leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by calling and demanding the necessity to institutionalize and frame international cooperation against epidemics and infectious diseases in the future. This call came through newspaper articles published in some of the most important and largest newspapers and media outlets, including the British “Daily Telegraph”, the French “Le Monde” and the Spanish “El Pais”.

These leaders presented a comparison to the current global situation, the enormity of the economic losses, and the social consequences of the Corona epidemic, with the global situation after the end of World War II and the devastation and devastation that two successive world wars left on the vast majority of peoples and human societies.

And as it happened then, when the will of world leaders and their peoples gathered behind them, that the way out of the current situation, and on the path of safety, peace and economic prosperity, must be built on foundations of cooperation between all countries of the world, within a framework of international treaties and agreements. This philosophy, and the rest of the lessons learned from the current Corona epidemic, will place members of the human race in a better position in the future in terms of predicting epidemics, detecting them early, confronting them and containing them more effectively, within a framework of international cooperation defined by international treaties and agreements.

* Writer specializing in health and scientific issues