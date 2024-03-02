New York (agencies)

A United Nations team visited Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and provided aid, marking the first time that the international organization has been able to deliver aid to besieged northern Gaza for more than a week, UN relief workers said.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that a team affiliated with it, from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, visited Al-Shifa Hospital and transported with them medicines, vaccines and fuel to help ensure the hospital’s continued operation.

The team met people who were injured last Thursday while seeking life-saving aid west of Gaza City.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the hospital, which is the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, received more than 700 people injured in that incident, including about 200 injured people who are still in the hospital.

During the team's visit to the hospital, the hospital also received the bodies of 70 people who died in the accident. According to medical sources in Gaza, the death toll from the accident that occurred on Thursday reached 112 people.