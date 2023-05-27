Chaaban Bilal (Tunis, Cairo)

Yesterday, the results of a report by the African Development Bank estimated Tunisia’s need for funds estimated at $24.4 billion until 2030 to adequately respond to the challenges of climate change.

The results of the Bank’s report on Africa’s economic prospects for the year 2023 indicated losses of about $5 billion caused by climate change. According to the report, the cost of adaptation and mitigation is estimated at $4.22 billion and $14.39 billion, respectively.

Drought and water scarcity represent a major crisis in Tunisia, and it has become a phenomenon, especially in light of government measures to cut off water at night in some areas, as part of a plan to reduce consumption.

Tunisia has been suffering from a severe drought crisis for several years, with the decline in rainfall in a country whose economy depends mainly on agriculture.

Dr. Rawda Al-Qafraj, an expert in water resources and climate change adaptation, told Al-Ittihad that the renewable water in the country in 2021 is estimated at 355 cubic meters per person per year, which indicates a state of water shortage.

She added that «the water situation is developing towards a crisis, due to the drought that lasted 10 years, which makes the situation very complicated, and there is a shortage of water imports from dams and lakes, and a decrease in the percentage of major dams filling in the month of April, as the quantities reached 695 million cubic meters instead of 1178 million. cubic meters in the same month last year.

The Tunisian water resources expert pointed out the lack of water needed for agriculture and the natural recharge of groundwater, with deficit rates that reached 41.3% last year, in addition to the rise in temperature, especially during the summer, which is the second hottest summer since 1950, with an increase of two degrees above the normal rate. It led to increased evaporation and increased domestic, agricultural and livestock water needs.

Last March, the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fishing decided to adopt a temporary quota system for some water uses, in the framework of dealing with water shortages, until the end of next September, and to prevent the use of potable water for washing cars, irrigating green areas and cleaning streets.