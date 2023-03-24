evacuation agreement

• The agreement signed on September 10, 2019, according to which other migrants were evacuated earlier, and comes based on what UN reports describe as the “dire conditions” experienced by illegal immigrants and refugees in Libya, which suffers from security chaos, especially in the West.

• In the capital, Tripoli, and several cities around it, where detention centers for illegal immigrants are spread, UNHCR provides support to more than 55,000 migrants, including 4,700 people who are “in urgent need of transportation for their safety,” according to a statement by the African Union.

Starting with 500 immigrants

• The process begins with the evacuation of 500 people from the countries of the Horn of Africa, including children and youth, who need international protection, according to the description of the concerned organizations.

• UNHCR, after their arrival in Rwanda, will continue to find solutions for them, either to stay in Rwanda if the authorities there agree, to settle in other countries, or to return to their countries of origin “if it is safe.”

• This ambitious plan collides with challenges on the ground. The African Union notes that since the signing of the tripartite agreement with the Commission and Rwanda, only 190 people have been transferred from Libya to Rwanda in two phases over the past three years.

• On the other hand, UNHCR has managed to evacuate more than 4,400 people from Libya to other countries since 2017, including 2,900 through the emergency transit mechanism in Niger and 425 to European countries through the emergency transit center in Romania.

migration flows

Ahmed Hamza, head of the National Human Rights Committee in Libya, places the responsibility of the overcrowding of illegal immigrants in his country, and the conditions they suffer from, on several parties, saying:

• European policies push towards repelling migrants going to European shores, and forcibly returning them to Libya, only to fall victim to the atrocities and crimes committed by human trafficking and smuggling networks.

• There is a need for concerted international efforts to support Libya in protecting its southern borders, as from those vast borders migrants flow from the heart of Africa to Libya, hoping to reach the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and cross to Europe.

• These efforts are also required to dismantle organized crime networks and gangs that commit smuggling and human trafficking crimes in Libya.

detention centres

• Migrant detention centers have proliferated in Libya following the security chaos that hit the country after 2011.

• These centers are particularly concentrated in western Libya, which is under the influence of militias, which supervise these centers, and accuse them of cooperating with smuggling gangs in extorting or torturing migrants, and sometimes exploiting them in internal fighting.

• The International Organization for Migration has monitored “violations” against 5,000 immigrants in detention centers, according to statements made by the head of the organization, Antonio Vitorino, earlier this month.

• However, what the organization is most concerned about, according to Vitorino, is the existence of unofficial detention centers that no agency is aware of, pointing to the importance of reaching an understanding with asylum countries to give immigrants an opportunity not to go to illegal immigration routes, which makes them vulnerable to smugglers and human traffickers.