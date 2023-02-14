Unfortunately natural disasters can occur in any region of the world and do not differentiate based on race, creed, or economic development. What they do have in common is the affectation of thousands of people and families who often face the loss of loved ones, homes and their development environment alone.

In the case of our country, Mexico has a high incidence of natural disasters originated mainly by earthquakes, hurricanes and floods, and to a lesser extent fires. Reality has caused a type of specialization in the field of response to natural disasters. The PLAN DN III of the Armed Forces, the inter-institutional coordination of response provided by the CFE, the health sector and the three levels of Government, allow greater capacity for action. To this we must add the elements of civil society, such as rescuers and especially moles and search teams with trained dogs for trapped people and the great solidarity of the Mexican people.

The experience that we have gained as a country in terms of civil protection and the capacity to respond to natural disasters allows us to understand a little better when a natural disaster occurs in another country, such as the terrible earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria. In the case of Turkey, there is talk of more than 25,000 deaths and more than 5,000 collapsed buildings.

This is where it is important to analyze the elements of the international community’s response capacity to help the affected region of Turkey and Syria:

1. Various countries have provided support in kind, financial donations and the sending of rescue, food and health support brigades, including Mexico.

2. The International Red Cross is making a direct presence.

3. There is discomfort on the part of the Turkish government against the UN, which has not acted up to the situation.

4. Turkey is part of the 30 member nations of NATO and despite its high response capacity, this military body is giving a very weak response. The humanitarian crisis that Turkey is experiencing has not been enough for a forceful presence on the part of the organization.

Faced with an international scenario of constant humanitarian crises caused by natural disasters, it is necessary to CREATE AN INTERNATIONAL ORGANISM TO RESPONSE BEFORE NATURAL DISASTERS, which must be the result of a treaty or agreement that gives life to an organization in which the member countries pass of good will to assume defined responsibilities, which allows a greater multinational response capacity, in a more organized and professional manner. It is being able to have an inventory by member country of the elements that they would contribute if necessary, such as military elements, medical brigades, rescue teams, experts in engineering and analysis of structural damage, machinery, equipment, etc., that would be available to act in a coordinated manner at the international level.

If this international natural disaster response body were in place, Turkey would have had at least 20 nations responsible for responding to a call to send armed forces, rescue teams and support immediately and in an organized manner.

Mexico has the capacity to convene an international meeting, which is the basis for the creation of the FIRST INTERNATIONAL ORGANISM TO RESPONSE BEFORE NATURAL DISASTERS.

It is moving to a stage with greater response capacity and organization at the international level in case of disasters.