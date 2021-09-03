The office called on all parties to the 10-month-old war in Tigray to allow aid into the region, and said 5.2 million (90 percent of the population) needed urgent humanitarian assistance, adding that 400,000 of them were facing starvation.

The war broke out in November between Ethiopian federal forces and forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which controls the territory. Thousands were killed and more than two million forced to flee their homes.

The office called on the Ethiopian government to allow the free movement of workers and aid supplies within the country by “lifting bureaucratic obstacles” and removing other obstacles to the passage of aid.

In a press conference, Beilin Seyoum, a spokeswoman for the Ethiopian Prime Minister, denied the claim that the Ethiopian government is obstructing the entry of aid.

She said the trucks were “on their way” to Tigray and added that the number of checkpoints on the route indicated by the United Nations had been reduced from seven to three.