The United Nations Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees said today, Monday, that more than 800,000 people may flee Sudan as a result of the ongoing clashes there between the two military factions.

“In consultation with all relevant governments and partners, we have come up with a planning figure of 815,000 people who may flee to the seven neighboring countries,” Rauf Mazo told a briefing to member states in Geneva.

He added that the estimate includes about 580,000 Sudanese, while the rest are refugees living temporarily there.