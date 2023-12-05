The Civil Guard, in coordination with Europol, has dealt a blow to an international network manufacturing weapons of war, mostly using 3D printing technology, intended for sale to criminal organizations in countries in Europe and America. Operation Carmelo, carried out in eight European and American countries, has resulted in 14 detainees, 80 weapons seized and 14 clandestine workshops closed.

In Spain, six people have been arrested and three workshops located in Madrid, Jaén and León have been dismantled. 42 firearms, more than 32,000 cartridges, 29 silencers, 18 kilos of explosive substances and numerous tools, machinery and components essential for the manufacture of weapons have also been seized.

The dismantled workshop in the province of Madrid manufactured firearms using 3D printing technology. An FGC-9 submachine gun was found there, one of the most lethal weapons developed with 3D technology worldwide, given its ability to fire automatically like a small machine gun.

Effects intervened in an operation against arms trafficking, including a 3D printer with which components were manufactured. Civil Guard

In the province of Jaén, two clandestine workshops equipped with heavy industrial machinery (such as lathes, milling machines or hydraulic presses) have been found in which 28 firearms were stored, several of them assault rifles classified as weapons of war. 23,350 metal cartridges, 29 silencers and 17 kilos of explosive substances have also been seized.

The operation began at the beginning of this year, when specialists in firearms trafficking from the Information Headquarters of the Civil Guard managed to identify several people who resided in Spain and who were acquiring tools for the manufacture of weapons. They were not authorized to possess firearms and had previous criminal records for crimes related to the possession and trafficking of firearms. The Civil Guard established contact with police from other countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada, where it was suspected that there could be clandestine workshops.

Outside the Spanish borders, in Germany, four illegal workshops have been dismantled, two of them 3D printing firearms, and in Sweden a person who transformed firearms into real weapons was also arrested. In the United Kingdom, three people suspected of manufacturing firearms using 3D printing have been arrested and large volumes of ammunition, explosive precursors, gunpowder and even a military grenade launcher have been seized. Also in Canada, another illegal 3D firearms manufacturing workshop was dismantled.

The operation has been developed by the Information Headquarters of the Civil Guard jointly with EUROPOL and the police authorities of the United Kingdom, Sweden, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada. The Information Groups of the Madrid, Jaén and León Commands, the Cynological Service (weapon detection dogs), GEDEX of Granada and León and other Units have also participated.