The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of COP28, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, received an invitation from more than 800 leaders from the sectors of business, finance, philanthropy, politics, academia and civil society, calling on him and all representatives of the states parties to redouble efforts to preserve the possibility of avoiding exceeding the rise in temperature. The Earth’s temperature reached 1.5 degrees Celsius, in response to the results of the global toll.

The text of the international message, which was signed by global sector leaders, stated: “As we enter the final days of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), we have reached a clear conclusion of the necessity of making a qualitative shift in climate action. The world and its people need to achieve real results, to maintain the possibility of achieving the goal.” 1.5 degrees Celsius, but achieving this historic mission requires us to work as one team.”

The message explained: “Signs of transformation and opportunities across sectors and society are all around us, and at the same time, the climate emergency has become more severe than ever before. It is up to us to seize this opportunity, because what is accomplished here in Dubai must be left behind.” A historical legacy that will determine the fate of future generations.”

The signatories of the letter said: “We, CEOs, mayors, governors, investors, indigenous peoples, health workers, youth, religious leaders, scientists, and athletes, stand with courage and resolve with the President of COP28 and all parties to formulate a rapid response plan to the toll.” Globalism”.

They stressed that ways to make a qualitative shift in climate action and produce practical results include a gradual, orderly and responsible transition away from all types of fossil fuels, whose emissions are not mitigated in a fair and equitable manner, in line with the 1.5 degree Celsius path, while ensuring that global renewable energy capacity is tripled. times by 2030 compared to 2022 levels, doubling energy efficiency, and creating an enabling environment to expand the scope of public and private financing and provide it to those who need it most.

The signatories stressed that the UAE’s presidency of the conference presents a new model for climate action that shifts the focus from negotiating priorities to implementation and actual progress, and that the skill of the presidency has a major role in advancing the negotiations and the work of the conference.

They also stressed the need for developed countries to take a leadership role in action and support, setting a price on carbon, tripling investments in renewable energy, halting deforestation, land degradation, biodiversity and other ecosystem loss by 2030, protecting the lands of indigenous peoples, and ensuring the provision of resilient food systems. Develop a comprehensive and decisive framework to achieve the global goal on adaptation.

They stressed the importance of supporting these results, through the implementation and intensification of nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans long before the COP 30 Conference in 2025, which are in line with the goal of maintaining the possibility of avoiding a rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees. Centenary, and unite the efforts of all parties and stakeholders.

The list of signatories to the letter included more than 300 CEOs of global companies, local government leaders in many countries, 34 finance leaders, more than 20 global leaders, more than 240 non-governmental organizations, and more than 230 scholars and youth leaders.

