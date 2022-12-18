The last border incidents between the two countries took place on the ninth of December, and although it passed without casualties, an incident preceded in 2020 left 24 dead on both sides, 20 of whom were from India.

old dispute

The Indo-Chinese border dispute is not new. It began at the beginning of the last century.

India claims the Aksai Chin region, which is located within the Chinese region of Xinjiang, while China claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, as part of the Tibet region, which is currently under Chinese control.

The armies of the two countries clashed twice over the border, which is more than 2,000 miles long, and extends through rugged regions such as the Himalayan mountain range.

That border was drawn by Britain at the beginning of the last century between India, which was part of the British Empire, and Tibet, which was not then under Chinese control.

The first war took place in 1962, in which India suffered a painful defeat at the hands of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

As for the second war, it took place in 1975, but it was limited, despite the heavy human losses, which were estimated at 1,200 soldiers from both sides.

After the 1975 war, the two countries agreed not to resort to arms in the border issue, and to strip the border guards of any lethal weapon. Indeed, no military friction took place between them until 2020, when 24 soldiers from both sides were killed.

Mutual accusations

Both sides say they are committed not to use weapons in the border area, but how were these soldiers killed if firearms were not used?

Local media reported that the dead Indians were beaten with batons and electric shocks and most of them later died of their injuries.

The last incident took place on December 9, when a few hundred Chinese People’s Liberation Army, according to Indian sources, entered the Indian side in the Tawang region, in which there were wounded on both sides, and non-lethal weapons were used, such as nailed sticks and remote stun weapons. , in compliance with the non-use of firearms protocol.

Reports indicate that the recent friction is similar to what happened in 2020 in the Galwan area.

China commented on the incident by saying that the Indian army illegally crossed the “actual line of control”, so friction occurred between the two parties.

The problem is that the “actual line of control” is not clearly planned, because it passes through mountains, lakes and rivers, and that it can move in this direction or that, and that the soldiers from both sides meet face to face at many points.

The increasing Chinese moves in the region, especially the construction of roads backed by equipment and military force, has raised India’s concern and pushed it to military rapprochement with the United States, although this convergence has not yet reached the level of an alliance.

During the past month, for example, India conducted joint military exercises with the United States, which lasted for two weeks in the state of “Uttarkhund”, which borders China.

It has also reduced its trade with China, and pursued trade deals with Australia, the European Union, and other Western countries.

Experts believe that such military frictions are likely to escalate, especially with the increasing Chinese development work taking place in the region, which India opposes, or wants to emulate on the Indian side, noting that most of the border areas are disputed between the two countries.

There are also those who believe that China may propose a solution by creating buffer zones on the borders, but such a proposal will likely meet Indian opposition.

Indo-Chinese relations

Indo-Chinese relations were developed until recently, but meetings between the leaders of the two countries have become scarce since the military friction in the Galwan region in 2020, as they did not meet three years ago, except in a fleeting meeting on the sidelines of the Bali G20 conference.

Sushant Singh, a professor of political science and author of the book “The Foreign Mission: The Bold Operations of the Indian Army,” says in an article published by the Center for Political Research in Delhi (CPR), that “ambiguity has become structural in the Indo-Chinese relationship,” meaning that this relationship can exacerbated by the current situation.

As for the Carnegie International Peace Institute, it believes that the chances of improving Indian-Chinese relations seem rare, but India seems reluctant to ally with Washington, despite the recent increase in rapprochement between them.

The United States seeks to provide India with advanced weapons so that it can confront China, knowing that most of the Indian weapons are currently Russian-made, and the US sanctions against Moscow have weakened Russian arms sales.

Although India does not recognize unilateral sanctions, that is, those that are not imposed by the United Nations, its ability to maneuver will be limited in the face of the United States’ ability to implement these sanctions and punish countries that sell or buy Russian weapons. There is the American “CAATSA” law that punishes Any country dealing in arms with Russia, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

India’s violation of the “CAATSA” law may paralyze Indian defenses, because it will deprive it of access to global arms markets.

The first victim of the violation of the law may be the Indian aircraft carrier industry, INS Vikrant, as India contracted with the Russian company (Nevskoy), which is covered by US sanctions, in this project.

The other problem that India faces is that its weapons will likely be used against China, which is currently an ally of Russia, and this may prompt Moscow to refrain from providing it with weapons in the event of a war with China, so its national interest requires obtaining weapons from other sources.

The United States is keen to arm India according to a declared policy, as Eric Garcetti, President Biden’s nominee for the post of ambassador to India, said in a statement reported by (European Times) magazine: “India is located in a harsh geographical area, and that, if he takes office, he will double Efforts to strengthen India’s defense capabilities to protect its borders, defend its sovereignty and repel any aggression against it.

India and China are the largest Asian countries, and they are the two most populous countries in the world, and they are vital to the global economy, trade and international relations, and their harmony and cooperation with other countries in the field of environment and health is essential to the success of plans to combat pollution, climate change and infectious diseases, so any war between them will cause a disaster. serious economic, environmental and humanitarian issues.