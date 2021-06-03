The size of human ignorance is only perceived with the passage of time. Humanity lived without knowing microbes existed until a Dutch cloth merchant, Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, saw them in the late 17th century with a rudimentary microscope of his invention. Another great technological advance has now made it possible to obtain for the first time the complete sequence of a human genome. The Homo sapiens It took about 300,000 years for them to be able to read their own instruction manual in its entirety.

A massive international consortium announced 20 years ago the first draft of the human genome sequence, but that version was still full of holes. American bioinformatician Adam Phillippy compare homework with a puzzle of a landscape, in which the blue pieces of the sky were missing, too similar to be fitted with the technology of that time. Another large scientific team, the so-called T2T Consortium, has now published “the first truly complete sequence” of a human genome. There are 3,055 million nucleotides, the chemical letters with which a person’s instruction book is written. The authors estimate that 8% of the genome was still unread.

The cell’s operating manual, folded inside, is basically a gigantic DNA molecule about two meters long. There are the guidelines so that, for example, a neuron in the brain knows how to transmit a thought. The cell’s instruction book is written with combinations of only four chemical letters (ATTGCTGAA…). Current mass sequencing techniques – used in hospitals to study diseases with a genetic component – are not capable of reading the very long human genome at once, but they can recognize fragments of a few hundred letters, which are then arranged thanks to a genome reference, which acts as the photo of the landscape in the puzzle box.

The researchers argue that “a new era of genomics opens, in which no region of the genome is out of reach”

The problem comes when placing the very repetitive stretches of DNA (ATATATATATAT …), as it happens with the pieces of the blue sky. To get around this hurdle, researchers have used state-of-the-art techniques, such as the British company Oxford Nanopore, devices capable of reading hundreds of thousands of letters at once by passing them through a tiny pore.

The members of the T2T Consortium – led by the biologist Karen Miga, from the University of California at Santa Cruz, and by the Adam phillippy, from the National Institute for Human Genome Research, both in the United States – argue that now it is open “a new era of genomics, in which no region of the genome is out of reach ”. The authors published an eraser with their results on May 27. With their new data, the human genome would have 19,969 genes associated with protein production, 140 of them discovered by the consortium.

Biologist Karen Miga co-leads the international consortium that has sequenced an entire genome. UCSC

The Dutch doctor Renée beekman, from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) of Barcelona, ​​applauds the new work, in which it has not participated. “These missing pieces are new fronts in which to look for errors in the DNA that can lead to diseases, such as cancer,” says the researcher. “Until now we were blind to these regions, but this study provides the information and tools necessary to study them,” he highlights.

The doctor Renée Beekman believes that the new technique will help to look for errors in the DNA associated with cancer

Beekman emphasizes that the consortium has obtained the DNA from cells of a single woman, so the sequence does not allow to distinguish variations between people and also lacks the information of the Y sex chromosome, present only in men. “The technique used by the authors is a promising tool to obtain this information in the near future,” says the Dutch scientist.

The geneticist Lluís Montoliu believes that the new study confirms the complexity of one of the great problems of science. “There is no human genome, there are human genomes”, reflects the researcher, from the National Center for Biotechnology, in Madrid. “Choosing a reference genome is probably one of the most complicated issues we have in human genetics right now,” he stresses. Montoliu recalls that a few years ago, when the dominant reference genomes were from Anglo-Saxon people in the US, some letter changes observed in other populations were interpreted as disease-associated mutations, when in fact they were perfectly normal variations.

The members of the T2T Consortium propose to use their new sequence as a world model: the photo of the puzzle box. The current reference genome was developed in 2013, with DNA fragments of many people, for an international consortium in which the European Institute of Bioinformatics participates.

Montoliu, president of the Association for Responsible Research and Innovation in Genetic Editing (ARRIGE), expresses his doubts about the possible change in the “mold” of the human genome. “The problems of the current reference genome were known and arbitrarily accepted by all. If we made mistakes, we all made the same mistake, so we could understand each other ”, explains the researcher. Montoliu fears that confusion will result if another reference human genome is added. “It will only work if we do it all at the same time. It has to be a global decision ”, he warns.

