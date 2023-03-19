The Emirates International Conference on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance in Dubai warned of the dangers of indiscriminate consumption of antibiotics, which cause the increasing ability of microbes and germs to resist them, leading to a loss of their effectiveness, and raising global death rates..

Participants in the conference, which is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, stressed the necessity of applying international standards to protect medical personnel in hospitals in the Arab region from infection resulting from infectious diseases..

The conference stressed the need to take advantage of modern sterilization technologies to purify health facilities in the countries of the region, in order to ensure the reduction of virus infections, and to protect medical personnel and patients..

The conference presented the innovative American sterilization technology “MicroSave” for its global effectiveness in infection control and virus prevention, and it is an environmentally friendly technology, as it relies on oxygenated water to combat viruses and microbes, and has been relied upon to sterilize government health facilities in the Gulf countries, ambulance institutions, hospitals and means Public transport.

The patented “MicroSave” technology is the result of more than 20 years of research, and has been tested and approved by microbiology laboratories in Europe, the United States and Australia. The “MicroSave” technology is fast-acting, powerful, non-toxic, and fights and kills pathogens, including strains of bacteria. Antibiotic resistance (MRSA) And(VRE) Viruses, fungi and germs.

“MicroSave” has received certification from the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Environmental Protection Agency, the European Mark of Conformity, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority..

Safa Qaddumi, General Manager of the “MicroSave” group, said that the American technology is characterized by being free of alcohol and chemicals, and has proven its ability to eliminate microbes and viruses, within seconds, and is as safe as water and harmless to humans, animals and the environment..

She added: This technology is relied upon to purify hospitals and reduce the risk of infection in industrial and hotel health facilities and schools in the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and a number of Gulf, Arab and Western countries..

She indicated that the “MicroSave” technology was approved for sterilizing (Dubai ambulance) vehicles, and it was also approved for sterilization at (Expo 2020 Dubai) due to its effectiveness in preventing viruses and germs..

Safa Qaddumi stressed the importance of participating in the conference, which comes as part of the global effort to combat antimicrobial resistance, which is one of the biggest public health challenges in the current era..

The Emirates International Conference on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance(ICAMR) A leading event in the fight against antibiotic resistance, bringing together experts, researchers and healthcare professionals from around the world, the conference provides a platform for exchanging knowledge, ideas, and cutting-edge research to practical solutions..

The conference is scheduled to make recommendations to help specialists in the Gulf region and the Arab countries to apply the best modern standards to reduce bacterial resistance to antibiotics, rely on the latest sterilization methods in facilities that are a fertile environment for infection with viruses and microbes, especially hospitals, and develop control systems for sterilization of hospitals in the Arab region according to standards World Health Organization and the American Center for Prevention.