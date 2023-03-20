The Emirates International Conference on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance in Dubai warned of the dangers of indiscriminate consumption of antibiotics, which cause the increasing ability of microbes to resist them, leading to a loss of their efficacy and raising global death rates.

Participants in the conference stressed the necessity of applying international standards to protect medical personnel in the region’s hospitals from infection.

The conference stressed the need to take advantage of modern sterilization technologies to purify health facilities in the countries of the region, in a way that reduces virus infection and protects medical personnel and patients.

The conference presented the innovative American sterilization technology “MicroSave” for its global effectiveness in infection control and virus prevention, and it is an environmentally friendly technology, as it relies on oxygenated water to combat viruses and microbes, and it has been relied upon to sterilize government health facilities in the Gulf countries, ambulance institutions, hospitals and means of transportation. Public transport.

A session at the conference stated that the “MicroSave” technology had obtained a patent, had undergone 20 years of research, and had been tested and approved by microbiology laboratories in Europe, the United States and Australia, and it kills pathogens, including strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics (MRSA) and (VRE), viruses, fungi and germs.

“MicroSave” has obtained certification from the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Environmental Protection Agency, the European Mark of Conformity, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Safa Qaddumi, General Manager of the “MicroSave” group, said that the American technology is characterized by being free of alcohol and chemicals, and has been proven to be able to eliminate microbes and viruses, within seconds, and is as safe as water and harmless to humans, animals and the environment.

She added: This technology is relied upon to disinfect hospitals and reduce the risk of infection in industrial and hotel health facilities and schools in the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and a number of Gulf, Arab and Western countries.

She indicated that the “MicroSave” technology was approved for sterilizing (Dubai ambulance) vehicles, and it was also approved for sterilization at (Expo 2020 Dubai) for its effectiveness in preventing viruses and germs.

Safa Qaddumi stressed the importance of participating in the conference, which comes as part of the global effort to combat antimicrobial resistance, which is one of the biggest public health challenges in the current era.

The UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (ICAMR) is a leading event in the fight against antibiotic resistance, bringing together experts and healthcare professionals from around the world.