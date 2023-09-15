The third annual conference of the Emirates Division of Health Economics recommended making use of economic principles to improve the quality of medical services, stressing the importance of the medical sectors’ commitment to economic and financial analysis to improve the performance of health care systems..

At the conclusion of its work in Dubai, the conference stressed the importance of evaluating health policies in various Arab countries and developing them to achieve efficiency and justice in medical care, reduce treatment costs, and provide patients with full health services.

Dr. Sarah Al-Dalal said that the conference, whose sessions lasted for 3 days in Dubai, called for developing plans for health budgets in Arab countries that ensure the provision of health care that is not conditional on the financial capabilities of the patient, so that this care includes all patients, and in a gradual, planned manner..

She added: The conference called for working to develop health care methods and adding modern treatment capabilities in accordance with global developments.

She stated that the conference held its sessions with the participation of 60 speakers who specialize in the field of health economics from 35 countries around the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia, in addition to Germany, France, the United States, Britain, and Singapore.

Dr. Sarah Al-Dallal added: The conference discussed how to achieve the required efficiency from budgets allocated to health, value-based health care, and the role of the private sector in reducing health disparities..

She pointed out that since the establishment of the Emirates Division for Health Economics in the Emirates, the number of research concerned with health economics in the country has increased, and has dealt with how to optimally direct spending on health services.

She announced that the division launched a methodology for health quality in the Emirates, based on a research study it conducted in cooperation with the UAE University, which included all of the Emirates. It is the first study of its kind conducted by a public benefit association.

She stated that another study was conducted in cooperation with health sectors to study the costs of medicines, their effectiveness, and the extent of the effect and benefit of the medicine compared to its price.

She pointed out that the conference discussed the importance of using artificial intelligence to rationalize treatment expenses, and benefiting from it in directing health budgets correctly.

For his part, Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of the Healthcare Department at the World Economic Forum in Geneva, said: “The UAE Health Economics Division achieved great success in holding this conference, which brought together international experts to exchange experiences on developing medical care, achieving health justice, and harnessing artificial intelligence to raise the quality of health services.” and dissemination of digital health models.

He added, “The conference sessions stressed the importance of focusing on partnerships between the public and private sectors in the field of health, to solve many health care challenges, especially facilitating patients’ access to full health care services in low- and middle-income countries.”

In addition, Dr. Mohammed Farghali, Advisor to the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, said that the conference recommended developing solutions that ensure sustainable financing for the health care sector and achieve higher efficiency in health spending.

He added: The conference participants stressed the need to increase awareness of health economics and its importance for making sound decisions to use financial resources, distribute them for treatment, provide medical specialties and establish the necessary health facilities, in a way that ensures improving the level of health and providing the highest health value to members of society.