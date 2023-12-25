Islamabad (agencies)

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has asked the authorities in Kabul to lift the ban on the employment of women in NGOs.

Bennett said in a statement published on the “X” platform late yesterday: “Education and work are vital for a full and dignified life, and women are important to the economy, and their contributions are necessary for the well-being and progress of Afghan society.”