Geneva (Union)

The United Nations called on Israel to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing between it and the Gaza Strip.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said that the facilities in Kerem Shalom were built to handle trucks, while the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which is currently in use, was built for pedestrians.

This means that alongside security concerns, there are recurring logistical problems in Rafah over handling large amounts of relief aid.

Moreover, there is no possibility of checking shipments at the Rafah crossing, which leads to delays and longer routes, said spokesman Larkah, who added, “Rafah is the second best solution, and the best solution is the Kerem Shalom crossing.” 65 trucks of humanitarian aid crossed into the Gaza Strip yesterday morning, from the Rafah crossing, where the Palestinian Red Crescent and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) received it from the Egyptian Red Crescent at the crossing in North Sinai. Thus, the number of trucks that entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing reached 821 trucks as of yesterday. Before the war began, approximately 500 trucks transported goods to Gaza daily.