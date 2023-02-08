More than two thirds of the 211 galleries participating in the 42nd edition of ARCO (66%) are foreign. The new edition of the International Contemporary Art Fair, which will be held between February 22 and 26, wants to be decidedly international, although it focuses its gaze on the Mediterranean. Its director, Maribel López, has blind confidence in the attractiveness of its proposal and in the behavior of the market. In that money that in crises she seeks refuge in art and that allows her to return to pre-pandemic records and overcome the “slowdown” of the market in the last two years.

Without handling figures or specific estimates on the effect of inflation on the art trade, López detects an “enormous enthusiasm” on the part of collectors and gallery owners that he hopes will translate into more sales. «Arco has its own health and is not obsessed with other fairs that, although I will not say names, are our references. There has been a leap in quality in recent years and we want to maintain it”, boasts its director. «What makes the difference is not being obsessed with what happens here or there. ARCO will never be able to compare to other fairs, because what we are trying to investigate is different”, she assured.

The most important fair on the Spanish artistic calendar, positioned in the European and international concert, returns to full normality. No more masks and restrictions. Both the director and the organizers of Ifema and its director, Juan Arrizabalaga, hope to recover sales and visitor figures prior to the pandemic “and even better”, and “that the market will boost after two years of slowdown.” This means that between 90,000 and 100,000 people will pass through halls 7 and 9 of the Institución Ferial de Madrid, with general admission at 30 euros for the last three days of the event.

no figures



As usual, neither the organizational cost nor the real business figures are detailed, neither by the organizers nor by the galleries, this year 211 from 36 countries. In 2022 there were 185 galleries, 61% international and from 30 countries. In 2020 there were 210 galleries present and 130 those of the jibarized 2021 edition. 21% of the foreign galleries this year will be Latin American, especially from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Peru «positioning ARCO once again as a meeting point for exchange between Europe and Latin America»

“There is a great desire to be here and a great desire to buy,” insists the director who avoided assessing whether inflation affects, for better or worse, the art market. She celebrates Maribel López “the growing interest of international galleries for a fair that confirms its potential as an active market and as a prominent place to make artists visible and promote knowledge and research on contemporary art.”

He insists that his renewed commitment to internationalization “will be the key to consolidating the recovery of the market”, making it clear that this international will “does not mean neglecting national galleries, which we care for and protect”. He was referring to the 71 Spanish galleries with an appointment at the fair and which represent 34% of the total.

He also highlighted the double nature of ARCO, “which is a commercial and market space and at the same time a cultural institution”. About thirty international galleries from the general program are participating for the first time after many years, such as Capitain Petzel, Contemporary Fine Arts, David Zwirner, Mendes Wodd DM, Nicolai Wallner, Rudiger Schotte or Timothy Taylor. There will be no shortage of industry giants such as Perrotin, Chantal Crousel, Krinzinger or Thaddaeus Ropac.

As every year, the fair will host works by more than a thousand creators, covering both the historical avant-garde and contemporary and most current art. Of the 211 galleries accepted by the organizing committee, 170 are included in the General Program. There will be 47 galleries of the curated programs that exhibit painting, sculpture, installations, photography, video, drawing and engraving.

themed



For several editions, ARCO has resigned from the guest country. In its place, it is committed to a theme that this year is ‘The Mediterranean: A round sea’. Its organizers understand that the thousand-year-old Mediterranean basin “continues to be a meeting place for non-hierarchical and understandable art.”

It does speak of a record in the number of invited collectors, more than 400 international collectors and 200 professionals from 40 countries who arrive with all expenses paid “and at the direction of the galleries.” The fair maintains its free advisory service for buyers First collectors by Fundación Banco de Santander, which in its 13-year history has advised more than 550 people. In addition, it will once again promote the Young collectors program that incorporates more than 50 young international collectors.