The war to lower the price of medicines so that they are accessible to patients of all social and economic strata has been waged on countless fronts, not always with success. But this Thursday a group with extensive experience in fighting this kind of battles has sung victory: that of HIV patients and all those people who fight to end AIDS, considered one of the world pandemics of the second half of the 20th century. This triumph comes with the agreement reached between the pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare and the Medicines Patent Fund – an organization backed by the United Nations – to lower the cost of a medicine whose price is currently around 3,200 euros per dose. Thanks to this agreement, it will be possible to manufacture and send lower-cost generics to 90 of the countries where most infections occur, and which are also, almost all, developing countries.

The announcement of the agreement was made within the framework of the 24th International Conference on HIV, the largest global meeting on the subject, which starts this Friday in Montreal (Canada) in face-to-face and virtual format. In this meeting the latest scientific advances of those who are looking for a definitive cure for the disease or, at least, the way to improve the quality of life of its carriers are presented. Head of Strategies at Unitaid, Carmen Pérez Casas points out that the importance of this agreement is that it will allow the manufacture of more affordable generic versions of the drug. “For now, it will be one of the few options that we will have in the coming years to prevent the virus,” said the expert. “Having an injectable option like this is a very important possibility for many groups of people who cannot continuously take this protection against HIV”, he added. Unitaid is an international initiative that promotes access to treatment for diseases such as AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis in populations of developing countries, and is the main financier of the Medicines Patent Fund.

CAB-LA is an injectable that acts as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP. Until less than a year ago, it only existed as a pill to be taken daily or at the time of sexual intercourse.

The drug on which this new agreement has been reached is called long-acting cabotegravir (CAB-LA) and is not intended for sick people, but for healthy people, so that they can avoid contagion. In other words, it is a tool that can help millions of people considered to be at high risk of contracting the infection to get rid of it, such as sex workers or the LGTBI community. CAB-LA is an injectable that acts as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP. It is a method that has been shown to be very effective, but until less than a year ago it only existed as a pill to be taken daily or, in some cases, just before or after sexual intercourse. This new version of PrEP ensures two months of protection against HIV infection through a single intramuscular injection.

Long-acting cabotegravir will reach the countries with the highest burden of AIDS at a time when HIV infections have increased in almost all regions of the world, according to the latest report by UNAIDS, the United Nations agency for the fight against this pandemic, and that was presented this Wednesday. According to the most recent estimates, there were 1.5 million new infections and 650,000 deaths in 2021, with 38.7 million people already carrying the virus.

PrEP in its oral version has been available in developing countries for a decade and has shown that it is capable of reducing the risk of infection between 92% and 98%. In 2020, approximately 845,000 people in at least 54 countries received it, an increase of 182% since 2018, according to UNAIDS. Even so, its access is still not widespread enough, mainly for reasons related to adherence – the obligation to take a daily pill – and stigma. For example, among the LGTBI collective, which suffers from homophobia; among sex workers and among young women, who fear being singled out if caught taking HIV medication. Precisely, these are disproportionately affected: every week, 5,000 adolescents and women between the ages of 15 and 24 are infected with HIV in the world.

The injectable version is a novelty, as its first regulatory approval in the world occurred just seven months ago, and came from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Having an alternative that only requires an injection every two months can help end the transmission of HIV, but as long as this formula is accessible.

Now, under the agreement just announced, selected generic drugmakers will be able to develop, manufacture and supply versions of CAB-LA in the 90 countries that account for 70% of HIV infections and that are, above all, in sub-Saharan Africa, a region that is home to two-thirds of the world’s HIV-positive people.

It is still unknown how much the price of the generic will rise, but an analysis by University College London and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation calculated that it should not cost more than 130 euros a year to be profitable.

It is not yet known how long it will take for injectable cabotegravir to reach interested parties, but Unitaid has announced which since March is financing part of the first large-scale implementation in South Africa and Brazil.

This agreement is the first achievement of a coalition also announced this Thursday between the main world health agencies – Unitaid, WHO, the Global Fund and Onusida – and other philanthropic agencies such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, born with the purpose of accelerating the equitable access to CAB-LA and thus reduce the number of new infections. “We are delighted to join this important collaboration, which can help ensure that this transformative prevention tool is made available to those most in need as quickly as possible,” said Nina Russell, Director of TB and HIV Prevention at the Gates Foundation. “It takes all of us – businesses, foundations, governments, civil society and people affected by HIV – to overcome market failures that prevent people with limited resources from benefiting from innovation.”

A medicine acclaimed by celebrities

The agreement reached is preceded by an intense high-flying campaign. On July 19, this materialized in an open letter signed by 75 personalities, including the Nobel laureate in Economics Joseph Stiglitz; the founder of the Virgin group, Sir Richard Branson; former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark; doctor Mo Ibrahim, actor Stephen Fry and singer Olly Alexander, among others.

In the letter they asked the pharmaceutical company ViiV to lower the price of cabotegravir so that it would not be “out of reach” for the poorest. “If CAB-LA is not widely available and affordable, it will deepen the inequalities that fuel and are exacerbated by the AIDS pandemic. Access to science that saves lives cannot and should not depend on the passport you have or the money you have in your pocket,” the letter warns.

Negotiations between the Medicines Patent Fund and ViiV Healthcare, a subsidiary of the London-based multinational GSK, began last May. From Onusida they applauded the decision, but warned that any license agreement must be accompanied “by the effective transfer of a technological package to allow manufacturers around the world to produce medicines as soon as possible.”

Médecins Sans Frontières, which has played an active role in calling for the pharmaceutical price drop, has called on the governments of low- and middle-income countries to urgently include CAB-LA in national guidelines on HIV and accelerate its implementation. However, the organization qualifies the agreement as limited, given its restrictive geographical scope, since the license “only allows the production and supply of a maximum of three generic companies around the world,” said Leena Menghaney, head of the Campaign for Access to MSF Medicines in South Asia. “It is disappointing to note that several developing countries with generic manufacturing capacity in Latin America and Asia are currently excluded from this license agreement.”

“It is disappointing to note that several developing countries with generic manufacturing capacity in Latin America and Asia are currently excluded from this license agreement” Leena Menghaney, Head of MSF’s Access to Medicines Campaign in South Asia

At this point it is still unknown how much the price of the generic will rise. A profitability analysis conducted by University College London and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in May 2021 revealed that CAB-LA should not cost more than €130 per year to be cost-effective if used in patients in low-income settings in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa. An investigation by the Clinton Healthcare Access Initiative (CHAI) have shown that generic manufacturers could produce this medicine for around 2.5 euros per vial (around 15 euros per person per year).

Oral PrEP costs about 5.35 euros in South Africa, one of the most endemic countries in the world, according to its Ministry of Health. “We have made models to see when it begins to be cost effective, and the ideal is that it could be comparable or close to the price of current PrEP”, Pérez Casa pointed out. The great unknown, according to the expert, is the demand. “We hope that with injectable PrEP more people can start to prevent infection. Therefore, we may be talking about larger volumes. The higher the volumes, the easier it will be to reach the lowest price”, she has reasoned.

MSF has asked ViiV to take immediate steps to publicly announce the price of this medicine for all low- and middle-income countries, as well as to guarantee a sufficient supply everywhere, allowing treatment providers and countries to purchase without conditions. , until generics become available.

