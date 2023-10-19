An internal clock that splits the second? We can achieve it thanks to swimming. This is demonstrated by a study published in ‘Psychology of sport & exercise’, the result of a collaboration between the University of Milan-Bicocca and the University of Pavia, according to which the brain of swimmers, but also of those who practice running, has high capacity for perceive and measure time. Stroke after stroke, lap after lap, swimmers develop an exceptional ability to time. How do they do it, immersed as they are in a muffled environment like water? This question was answered by the study, coordinated by Luisa Girelli, together with Simona Perrone of the Department of Psychology of the University of Milan-Bicocca, in collaboration with Daniele Gatti and Luca Rinaldi of the Department of Nervous System and Behavioral Sciences of the university of Pavia.

Maybe we don’t realize it, but our brain – we read in a note – continuously measures time thanks to a sort of internal clock: it happens, for example, when we plan or carry out the movements necessary to cross the road or when we are driving of a car. This cognitive ability also has a key role in sports, not only because sports performance always depends on a perfect temporal calibration of the action, but also because in some sports it is the time factor that determines success. This is the case of ‘closed skills’ sports: these are disciplines – such as swimming or running – which take place in a stable and predictable context, where performance is based on the cyclic repetition of the same motor gesture and in which the winner is makes the best time.

“In water the swimmer can control his performance and time his pace only based on his own internal perception. This is a very different activity compared to open skills sports, where the context is changeable and unpredictable”, explains Luisa Girelli. “Let’s think about team sports, such as football or basketball, where the athlete must continually take into account external situations and the actions of other players on the pitch to decide how to act. It has always been recognized that these disciplines are training functions cognitive skills such as attention, decision-making ability, planning and motor anticipation”, he underlines.

What happens instead to those who practice ‘closed skills’ sports on an intensive level? “Our research hypothesis was that these sports also strengthen certain cognitive skills, in particular, the ability to perceive and estimate time, making extensive use of one’s internal rhythm”, says Girelli.

And the confirmations have arrived. The study participants – divided into two groups of athletes, swimmers and runners, and a control group of non-athletes – underwent tasks to assess their ability to estimate temporal durations and keep time. Athletes were found to be more skilled, particularly swimmers, who were used to challenging the clock in water, where auditory and visual stimuli are attenuated and therefore less relevant for maintaining the pace and keeping track of the passage of time. This is why, between one turn and another, the swimmer controls his internal ‘clock’ as best as possible, refining it more and more.