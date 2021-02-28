Starfield is a new IP developed by the guys from Bethesda, now members of Xbox Game Studios after the purchase of ZenixMax Media by Microsoft. Although, after almost three years since its presentation, the different rumors and leaks have kept this interesting title alive, which luckily seems to be closer and closer to what we imagine, since a new and interesting image of Starfield would have been leaked. in-game.
As rumors continue about a possible Microsoft event with Bethesda For next March, speculation about new trailers and release dates have skyrocketed, as has been the case with Starfield, a title that according to recent rumors, will be launched on the market this year. But now, the well-known user XboxStudio Via Twitter, he has shared an interesting leaked image of Starfield that appears to be in-game.
As you can see, those black lines could be covering some kind of tutorial or part of the HUD. But in the lower left, we can see part of that Starfield HUD, although we have not been able to guess what it is. This image seems to be taken from a Starfield gameplay, so we could soon have news about this great expected title from Bethesda, will it be at the new Xbox event?
Starfield and the Elder Scrolls 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass outbound
Is possible cool new image of Starfield in-game It seems to indicate that the Bethesda game will be very powerful in terms of graphics, allowing Xbox Series X | S and PC players to enjoy a great visual experience in scenarios taken from another planet. At the moment these are nothing more than leaks that will have to be taken as such until the American company confirms them in one way or another.
