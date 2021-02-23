Knowing that Rockstar Games could be developing GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3, rumors and leaks have skyrocketed in recent weeks. About RDR 3 there is no information other than the version Red Dead Redemption Remaster supposedly it would arrive before GTA 6, coming soon to Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Regarding these last days, we have shared with all of you the supposed GTA 6 release date leaked in the company of a large number of details, where it was mentioned again that GTA 6 would be an episodic game, as already leaked above. Well, the interesting mechanics of GTA 6 that would have been leaked would have a lot to do with this.

An interesting mechanic from GTA 6 could have leaked

User throckawar via Reddit, would have reinforced the rumors that the story of GTA 6 would develop in an episodic way as in Red Dead Redemption 2. In this case it would be divided into several periods and with several characters. Through the crosshead we could access a menu with different characters, as in GTA V.

The protagonists of GTA 6 would each belong to a different time, allowing the player to travel through time within the same space and without moving from their own place. The user has communicated that this is a mechanic that Red Dead Redemption did not take advantage of, where players could choose between Arthur, John Marston and Jack Marston in the character menu. The camera would zoom in and out with the selected character in a temporarily different environment but in the same place where we met the other character.

A fan imagines in a spectacular way what the GTA 6 trailer would be like

Apparently, throckawar would have a friend who offers training for different companies and has had access to a leaked video about said mechanics of Red Dead Redemption 2 that never saw the light, but that could have an important role in the history of GTA 6. We remind you that these rumors / leaks will have to be treated as such until Rockstar decides to make everything official.