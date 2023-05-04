Two people have died this Thursday in a train accident near the German city of Cologne, as reported by the federal police. These are two operators who were working with other colleagues on the tracks when they were hit by an interurban passenger train, local media such as the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger. The accident occurred in the town of Hürth, south of Cologne, in the west of the country.

Among the passengers on the train, which was heading from Cologne to the city of Koblenz, there are also several injured, but the authorities have not yet specified how many. The Police have not allowed the passengers to leave the wagons and they are being treated inside the injured train, according to the aforementioned newspaper. The authorities are investigating the causes of the accident, which happened around 11:00.

The entire area remains cordoned off and the movement of trains between the Hürth-Kalscheuren station and the town of Brühl has been suspended. In addition to a large police contingent, more than 10 ambulances and 35 firefighters have traveled to the scene of the accident. The mayor of Hürth, Dirk Breuer, who has come to support the rescue efforts, has assured the Cologne newspaper that it is a “great tragedy”.

