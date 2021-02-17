The creation of an open official interactive air monitoring map is being discussed in the Moscow region, the press service of the Moscow Regional Duma reports. Now in the region there are more than 80 stationary observation posts for atmospheric air, as well as mobile laboratories.

Now all local residents will have access to information on the state of the environment: the corresponding law was adopted by the State Duma. The portal informs about it “Moscow region today”…

“Firstly, residents want to know what they breathe, what water they drink. Secondly, this is how we will be able to establish close cooperation with active citizens and conduct, in fact, joint environmental monitoring, “- explained Alla Polyakova, chairman of the Moscow Regional Duma Committee on Ecology and Nature Management.

Recall that in Odintsovo (Moscow region) they will reorganize the specially protected natural area (SPNA) of local significance “Forests of the Debeshnya basin” and create a state reserve “Dubeshnensky”. 98 species of vertebrates live there, including the lynx, the gray crane, the black kite, and the habitats of 14 species of flora and 17 species of fauna included in the Red Book have been recorded. The special security regime prohibits construction, tree felling, transport and the organization of tourist stations.