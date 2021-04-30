The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed the ‘Alcajara’ operation in Molina de Segura, an investigation that culminated in the dismantling of an important indoor and intensive marijuana plantation established in a villa in the La Alcayna urbanization, where they have been seized 900 cannabis sativa plants and numerous electronic devices, tools and phytosanitary products for indoor cultivation, in addition to a submachine gun magazine ammunitioned with 28 cartridges of the caliber 9 mm parabellum.

In a second search, carried out in a house in the Alicante municipality of Guardamar del Segura, 5,000 euros, computer material, documentation related to the investigation, a frequency inhibitor and two high-end vehicles have been intervened.

The operation culminated in the arrest of two people – men, Lithuanians, aged 37 and 49– as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health for the cultivation and manufacture of drugs, and fraud of electricity.

Citizen collaboration



In the framework of the investigations that the Benemérita carries out to eradicate this type of criminal organizations in Murcia, the action began last January thanks to the collaboration of citizens and the Local Police of Molina de Segura, when the Civil Guard learned of the possible existence of a marijuana cultivation point established in a villa in the La Alcayna urbanization, located in the municipality of Molina de Segura.

Effects intervened by the Civil Guard and a part of the chalet where the registration was made. / GC

The evidence obtained during the investigation directed the specialized agents of the Judicial Police to an individual, of Lithuanian nationality, who ran and guarded the property where it was suspected that there might be an important marijuana plantation. The house had an illegal connection to the electricity grid, supposedly related to the massive supply of energy that these interior plantations require.

Weapons and ammunition



After requesting the corresponding court order for entry and registration, the Benemérita established a comprehensive police device that allowed the arrest of the resident of the house and the discovery of an indoor cannabis sativa plantation, where 900 marijuana plants were seized in an advanced state of flowering and ready for imminent cutting. In this chalet, in addition, a submachine gun magazine ammunitioned with 28 cartridges of the caliber 9 mm parabellum was intervened.

As a result of the modifications allegedly carried out by those responsible for the crimes under investigation, numerous and substantial damages occurred in the house, consisting of the demolition of partitions, the installation of plasterboard walls and the introduction of electrical cable hoses intended to supply the electrical appliances installed for promote the internal growth of cannabis plants.

Later, the investigators found out the involvement of another compatriot living in the town of Guardamar del Segura (Alicante), for which the appropriate court order for entry and registration was requested in the house that lived in the aforementioned Alicante where 5,000 euros, computer material, documentation related to the investigation, a frequency inhibitor and two vehicles of high end.

The search culminated in the arrest of this second suspect who, according to the analysis of the information obtained, could be the main person responsible for the cultivation and the leader of a criminal organization dedicated to the production and export of this type of substances.

Operation ‘Alcajara’ has culminated in the arrest of two people – male, Lithuanian, aged 31 and 49 – who are allegedly responsible for crimes against public health for the cultivation and manufacture of drugs, and fraud of electric fluid.

The detainees, the drugs, the effects apprehended and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court number 7 of Molina de Segura.