We won’t have to wait long for Recompile. Phigames and Dear Villagers date the video game’s release for August on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S. It’s a hacking adventure with intense combat and metroidvania-inspired platforming and a branching narrative that promises to be unique in its conception. Recompile was confirmed within the ID @ Xbox program to hit Xbox Game Pass on Day 1.