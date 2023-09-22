The Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ahmed Al Nasser, stated that the Ministry has an integrated system to follow up on Emiratisation and ensure that there are no cases of fictitious Emiratisation, and the system starts from creating the facility’s file to the status of its workers and their officially issued employment contracts to regulate The relationship between the two parties of work (the worker and the employer), the transfer of salaries and registration in pensions, to ensure that the rights of the citizen working in the private sector are protected, as well as inspection campaigns and a system that deals in an integrated manner with the suspicions that may arise from this data. He added that the Emiratisation file is a very high priority for the government, and it is a fundamental pillar of all initiatives and projects launched by the leadership.

This file focuses on achieving the Emiratisation goals and initiatives set by the UAE government. Among the initiatives related to the Emiratisation file is what the Ministry is undertaking, which is considered one of its most important files, based on its main responsibility in controlling the labor market in the private sector in the country. The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanem Al Mazrouei, said that the private sector is the strategic partner in the labor market within the country, and in employing citizens, and there are some few cases in this sector that were not aware of the extent of the consequences of fictitious nationalization, which are met with penalties and fines. He added that the UAE economy is growing continuously and strongly, and the private sector is a fundamental pillar in this field and the strategic pillar in supporting this growth, adding: “According to the latest statistics of the Central Bank, the growth rate and gross domestic product in 2024, in the UAE, will be approximately 4.2%.” Therefore, our current approach is to enable our national cadres to engage in the labor market through the private sector.”