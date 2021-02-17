Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Saeed Balji Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, discussed with a delegation from the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority headed by Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director General of the Authority, a project to prepare an integrated and comprehensive system for managing the private documents of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, by setting classification plans, and retention periods Up to the system implementation process, after the formation of joint committees and working groups between the two sides. During the visit, the mechanisms of transferring the documents of “Sharjah Electricity” concerned with permanent preservation were also discussed, based on their historical and legal importance, for the secretariat of the documents to preserve and protect them from the factors of loss and damage, as the secretariat has the necessary requirements and procedures to ensure the provision of an appropriate environment for the preservation of documents in it in accordance with the highest international standards. Al-Suwaidi reviewed the authority’s directions in the field of developing preservation, archiving and electronic transformation in monitoring documents, stressing the authority’s endeavor to implement an integrated system for managing its documents, using the latest technologies and technology used in documentation and paper and electronic archiving, and praising the efforts of the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority. In his turn, Salah Al Mahmoud praised the efforts of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority in its endeavor to launch initiatives and develop mechanisms to preserve and circulate its documents, stressing the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between the two sides, which is very important due to the important governmental documents that the authority reduces to the efforts and actions of the emirate and to achieve leadership In various fields. He stressed the importance of achieving the Authority’s strategic objectives, which reflect its vision of being Sharjah’s reference for providing sustainable documentary, archive and knowledge services.