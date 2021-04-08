The Dubai Police General Command launched an annual awareness campaign under the title “Begging is a wrong concept for compassion”, with the aim of enhancing societal awareness of the dangers of the phenomenon of begging, preserving community security and stability, in addition to controlling beggars in public places, and it continues throughout the month of Ramadan, confirming that it has an integrated security plan. To combat begging.

And called on the public to report the beggars who are taking advantage of the month of Ramadan, to beg and beg passers-by and collect money in light of the current circumstances.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that the campaign “beggary is a wrong concept of compassion” contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, due to the strict and resolute measures taken against arrested beggars, as during the past three years it resulted in the arrest of 842 beggars from different Nationalities, pointing out that the administration annually develops an integrated security plan to combat begging, by intensifying patrols in places where beggars are expected to be present.

He added that the phenomenon of begging threatens the security of society and the life and property of its members, harms the image of the state, and distorts its civilized appearance, pointing out that the problem of begging is linked to dangerous consequences, including committing some crimes such as theft and pickpocketing, and the exploitation of children, patients and those with disabilities in begging, and achieving unlawful gains.

Al-Jallaf explained that there are official bodies, organizations and charitable societies that anyone can resort to to request financial assistance, or to obtain a “fasting breakfast” and others, calling on community members to make a positive contribution with the security services in curbing the phenomenon of begging, by donating the money of their charity to the bodies. And charities, in order to ensure that they reach the needy and poor.

The director of the infiltrators department in the department, Colonel Ali Salem, called for not responding to beggars, or dealing with them with feelings of pity and sympathy for their appearance, and assisting the police forces with immediate reporting of any beggar who is spotted anywhere on the call center (901), or the “Ain” platform. Police »through the smart applications of Dubai Police, and the E-Crime service for reporting cyber crimes.





